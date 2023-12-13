Google is practically giving away Pixel 8 phones, especially if you're a YouTube Premium subscriber

What you need to know

YouTube Premium subscribers can save $125 off the purchase of the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro.

The offer can be stacked with other holiday deals for total savings of up to $325.

Google is releasing holiday offers exclusive to certain users, issuing the YouTube Premium deal just after sending one to Google Play Points users.

Google is handing out some impressive deals for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro ahead of the holidays, and you can save up to $325. Some of the deals are available to everyone, and others are reserved for the more devoted Google customers. The company's latest offer is for YouTube Premium subscribers, which takes $125 off the purchase of a Pixel 8 series phone.

This deal can make the flagships, which are some of the best phones out there, even cheaper. It's available to people in the U.S., 18 years of age or older, with a U.S. shipping address. Those who qualify receive a unique code via email through their Google account that is subscribed to YouTube Premium.

It's important to note that, unlike most Google Store discounts, this YouTube Premium deal can be stacked with Google's standard holiday offer. The holiday discount is available to everyone through Dec. 18 and shaves $150 off Pixel 8 and $200 off Pixel 8 Pro. Paired with the $125 discount, YouTube Premium subscribers can get a Pixel 8 for about $424 or a Pixel 8 Pro for $674.

This exclusive deal for YouTube Premium members ends Dec. 23, but you'll want to make a potential purchase by Dec. 18 to get the bigger, stacked discount.

(Image credit: Google)

People on the fence now finally have a reason to get a Pixel 8 series smartphone. You probably won't find a better deal on these phones available to everyone for a while. The above YouTube Premium offers undercut Google's own Black Friday deals by a significant margin.

This is the second exclusive deal Google has offered this week, as it is giving Gold, Platinum, or Diamond tier members of the Play Points program 40% off select Pixel devices.

However, the flip side of this might not be so great. Google is soliciting its paying customers with email offers that may be unwanted or unneeded for existing Pixel 8 series device owners. YouTube Premium got a price hike to $14 a month in July, and subscribers who started their subscription before the increase will see their rates go up in January.

Apparently, the monthly fee removes ads on YouTube but doesn't remove promotional emails from Google.