This Google Play Points promo lets you save 40% on Pixel devices

What you need to know

A new promotion from the Play Points program allows you to redeem your points to receive 40% off Pixel devices.

This reduces the price for the 128GB Pixel 8 from $699 to $419.40, the 128GB Pixel 8 Pro from $999 to $599.40, and the 128GB Pixel 8 Tablet from $499 to $299.40.

The deal will run until December 31st or until supplies run out.

If you’re the type to spend a fair amount of shillings on Google Play, you likely know that you can redeem your Play Points for Play Store discounts. Now, Google is running its most promising bargain, which drops the price of select Pixel devices by a whopping 40%.

The promotion — which was spotted and shared by Artem Russakovskii on X — allows Google Play Points members to save up to 40% of the retail price for the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Tablet.

Apparently, to take advantage of the offer, you must be a member of either the Gold, Platinum, or Diamond tier of the Play Points program. So, unfortunately, Bronze and Silver members of the program are out of luck with the discount.

If you’re wondering where to find this promotion, opening the Play Points page from your account menu and heading over to the “Perks” tab will reveal a banner displaying the offer. You can also access the deal through the dedicated webpage and by tapping “Redeem,” which will prompt you to sign in with the Google account associated with your membership.

In terms of pricing, the discount reduces the price for the 128GB Pixel 8 from $699 to $419.40, the 128GB Pixel 8 Pro from $999 to $599.40, and, finally, the 128GB Pixel 8 Tablet from $499 to $299.40.

Google’s Points program, first established in 2019, essentially rewards big Play Store spenders who can earn points for any in-store purchases. The company has been making improvements to the points system ever since, including last year’s update that started allowing users to cash in their points to receive discounts.

The latest discount — which astonishingly allows Play point collectors to save up to 40% on Pixel devices — runs through December 31st or until supplies run out.