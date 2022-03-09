Your Google Play Points just got much more useful for Play Store purchases

What you need to know

Google has a free Play Points program that rewards you for downloading games and apps or for IAPs.

You can now "Use Points" during the Play Store checkout process, either in specific amounts or the total purchase.

You previously had to download a voucher to use them.

The feature isn't available worldwide yet.

Google launched its Play Points program in 2019 to reward heavy spenders and active users on the Play Store. The more games and apps you download, including free ones, nets you more Play Points, as does spending money on in-app purchases. You could then redeem Play Points for credit vouchers to buy even more content.

Unfortunately, cashing in on your Points balance was a time-consuming and inconvenient process. Now that Google has instituted a new system for spending Points directly on purchases, you're more likely to want to use (and hoard) them.

9to5Google first spotted this new feature. When checking out, alongside your Google Play balance, you'll see how many points you'll earn and a new "Use Points" feature. Tapping it will let you "Choose amount" of points you want to use, either in dollar amounts or the purchase balance.

We don't see the option yet in the U.S.; the 9to5Google writer is UK-based, which suggests Google is rolling it out in different countries at different times. But we hope to see the tool arrive soon. For now, we have a guide on how to redeem Google Play Points the old-fashioned way.

Assuming you haven't already enrolled in the Play Points program, that link will get you started with the tap of a button. You'll earn 1 point per $1 spent, or 4 points for IAPs in promoted games. You'll also earn points on your Google One subscription, movie rentals, book purchases, and any other Play Store money you spend.

The more points you accumulate, the higher you'll rank up. Jumping to Silver, Gold, or Platinum lets you earn 1.1, 1.2, or 1.4 Play Points per $1 through the following calendar year. 100 points give you just $1 of credit, so this new feature will benefit big Play Store spenders the most.