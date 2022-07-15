Limited time Play Points program lets you score discounts on Google Store products

What you need to know

Google has started rolling out a new program for Play Points.

Play Points are earned via Google Play Store purchases.

Customers can use their earned Play Points to redeem discounts toward a Google Store purchase.

Customers will only be able to use one discount per purchase, and the program is available only for a limited time.

Google has started rolling out a new program to the Play Store. Customers can use their hard-earned Play Points toward purchases on the Google Store.

The company's new program will allow customers to turn those Play Points into discounts that can count toward their next Google Store purchase. This includes hardware like the Pixel 6 and some of the best Google Assistant speakers.

9to5Google (opens in new tab) spotted the new program, noting that it's not widely available just yet but that it's slowly coming out.

There will be four tiers available for those interested in scooping up a discount: $10, $50, $100, and a $200 off discount. Each of these available discounts has its own Play Points threshold. The $10 one has a point threshold of 500, while the $200 discount will require 10,000 points.

According to the program terms, users cannot claim two discounts and use them toward a single purchase. Another important point to note is that Google is seemingly only giving you one of each discount. That means you should hold off on claiming one of these discounts until a particular Google Store item catches your eye. Claiming a discount will provide you with a code that will "expire after 30 days."

The purpose behind Play Points when it was introduced in 2019 was to reward those big Play Store spenders. Google has been continuously improving how its users interact with the Play Store using its point system. The company implemented a way for users to use their Play Points to redeem movies and shows on Google TV (opens in new tab). Google recently started allowing Play Points to be used to help cover the balance of a Play Store purchase.

A program like this may succeed in driving people's desire to spend more on the Google Play Store. Enrolling (opens in new tab) in the Play Point program is free.