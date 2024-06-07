Yes, you can really get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S24 with that new Verizon deal — here's how it works

If you've ever spent time searching for Verizon deals, you'll know that they come with a lot of fine print, especially when it comes to newer devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24. Fortunately, the Big Three carrier is running a promo that'll get you the flagship phone for 100% free, and all you need to do is add a line with an eligible data plan. No trade-in required!

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: $799.99 FREE with new line at Verizon Are you a Verizon customer in search of a sweet new phone? Add a line with an eligible data plan and the wireless carrier will give you $799.99 over 36 months, enough to make the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S24 totally free. No trade-in is required and both the Unlimited Ultimate AND Unlimited Plus plans are eligible for the deal, so pick the plan that works for you. As of writing, nearly 400 people have the Galaxy S24 in their Verizon cart, so if you're interested, I wouldn't wait too long to make your move on this deal.

✅Recommended if: you want a compact flagship phone with a powerful processor and useful AI features; you're a Verizon customer or looking to switch.

❌Skip this deal if: you have an old phone that you'd like to trade in; you prefer to buy your phones unlocked.

Unlike some Verizon deals, this offer is also nice because of its versatility: you can sign up for either the Unlimited Ultimate OR the Unlimited Plus plan to receive the savings. These two data plans start at $80/month and $90/month for a single line, respectively, but the discounts stack up considerably when you add additional lines. For example, four lines on the Unlimited Plus plan drops the price to $45/month per line, rivalling some of the best cheap data plans on the market.

If you weren't familiar, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is one of the best Android phones on the market, coming packed with the latest AI-powered software features, a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, and seven years of Android OS updates guaranteed.

There are plenty of Samsung Galaxy S24 deals that'll get you the flagship phone for less than the retail price, but it's not often that you see a device like this go for free — especially when you aren't doing a trade-in. In other words, if you were hoping to upgrade your wireless service and get a 2024 smartphone out of the deal, this offer from Verizon has you covered.