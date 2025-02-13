Walmart unleashes epic Presidents Day sale to compete with Amazon and Best Buy — see the best tech deals from $17

It's been a busy week chock-full of Presidents Day sales, but while Amazon and Best Buy have been dominating the airwaves, Walmart just quietly launched its own bounty of tech deals to check out. Now, I don't cover deals from Walmart as often as other retailers, but some of the discounts here are simply too good not to mention.

I'm talking about offers like $80 off the top-rated Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones or this Presidents Day deal that carves a whopping 50% off the Garmin Forerunner 945. There are plenty more offers where those come from, so keep reading for a selection of my top favorites. Many of these deals are set to expire on February 17th, so don't wait too long if something catches your eye!

Patrick Farmer eCommerce Editor Patrick is a no-nonsense deal hunter with over 10 years of experience in the ecommerce space. Whether you’re interested in a new wireless carrier, smart home device, or Android phone, Patrick combines hands-on research with practical shopping advice to get you the answers you need.

Top Presidents Day Walmart deals

Garmin Forerunner 945 (GPS): $599.99 $299.99 at Walmart Despite the widespread outage that we saw last month, I think it's still safe to say that Garmin produces some of the best running watches on the market. The Forerunner 945 has been one of our favorites of the past few years, and now you can get a whopping 50% off the watch when you buy the GPS version during Walmart's big sale.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: $429 $349 at Walmart Our top pick for the best wireless headphones for noise cancellation, the QuietComfort Ultra from Bose also feature excellent sound quality, up to 24 hours of battery life, and cutting-edge features like spatial audio support. Pick up a pair during Walmart's Presidents' Day sale and you'll get a straight $80 off your purchase.

Roku Express HD Streaming Stick: $29 $17 at Walmart Simply plug the Roku Express HD into your TV's HDMI port and connect to the internet and you'll get instant access to all of your favorite streaming services in crystal-clear HD. Priced around 30 bucks, the streaming stick was already pretty cheap, but Walmart's sale has dropped the price of the device down to a mere $17.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 128GB: $249 $199 at Walmart Our favorite cheap Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus boasts a sturdy glass-and-aluminum build with excellent battery life, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, and expandable storage up to 1TB using microSD. Pick up the 128GB configuration today and you'll get a straight $50 off your purchase.

VEAT00L Clip-on wireless earbuds: $129.99 $24.99 at Walmart There are a lot of brands that produce amazing wireless earbuds, and then there are brands that produce affordable buds that are just okay. VEAT00L mostly falls into the latter category, but at $24.99, these buds are a great deal. You get pretty decent audio quality, a unique design, and loads of battery life, plus the charging case has a little display that tells you how much battery is left on your current charge.

Samsung T7 Portable 1TB SSD: $109 $98 at Walmart Need more storage? The T7 Portable SSD from Samsung is lightweight and durable, with fast transfer speeds and 1TB of space. Best of all, you can grab one of these hard drives from Walmart for just shy of a Benjamin today.