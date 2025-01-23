Verizon will give you a FREE Galaxy S25 Plus with pretty much any trade-in (plus a free smartwatch for some reason)

A new batch of Samsung phones just got announced yesterday, which means all of the web's biggest retailers and wireless carriers alike are competing to see who can offer the best Galaxy S25 deals. For example, if you add a line with the Unlimited Ultimate plan and trade in pretty much any Android phone at Verizon, you'll get $1,000 in promo credits over 36 months, enough to make the super-balanced S25 Plus completely free.

And when I say nearly ANY Android phone, I mean it: devices dating all the way back to the original Galaxy S (2010) will you the full $1,000 of credit when you add a new line. No kidding. The only catch is that you're limited to trading in devices from Apple, Google, or Samsung (sorry, Motorola users). To sweeten the deal, Verizon will also throw in a free Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which means you could be getting over $1,500 of free stuff when you preorder.

Verizon isn't messing around with its Galaxy S25 preorder deals

Just like its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Plus is all about balance. You get a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED 2X 120Hz display straight out of the box, plus 12GB of RAM, the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, and all of the latest Galaxy AI software features. You also get some new DSLR-style camera bumps, and like the rest of the S25 series, seven years of OS/security updates guaranteed.

Now, it's true, Verizon deals typically come with a lot of fine print, so this offer won't be for everyone. Unlimited Ultimate is also Verizon's most expensive data plan, so be sure to look closely at everything it offers before you commit. If you're happy with your current wireless plan, for instance, you may be better off going with one of the S25 deals that lets you preorder the phone unlocked.

But if you're interested in using one of the best unlimited plans in the business, this deal is a great way to get yourself a free Samsung phone, a free smartwatch or tablet, AND some excellent Verizon coverage in one fell swoop.