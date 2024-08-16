The Galaxy A35 5G just quietly crashed to its lowest price EVER — score 19% off at Amazon for a limited time

Summer may be almost over, but good Samsung phone deals aren't going anywhere, apparently. For one, Amazon has cut 19% off the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, marking a historic $75 in savings for a great mid-level phone. This unlocked smartphone comes with 128GB of storage, a bright, 6.6-inch display and front-facing and rear cameras boasting 13MP and 50MP, respectively. Plus, this A Series Galaxy phone comes with 6GB of RAM, an Exynos 1380 processor, and up to 25W charging speeds.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: $399.99 $324.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is a quality phone that won't break the bank, and especially with an extra 19% off the purchase price at Amazon. Users like this phone's bright, beautiful 6.6-inch screen, along with its high-performance cameras, and its generally smooth performance compared to competitors at this price point. Price comparison: Best Buy - $324.99 | Samsung - $399.99

✅Recommended if: you've liked other Samsung Galaxy phones you've used and are on somewhat of a budget; a phone having water and dust resistance is a priority to you; you want something that's going to include multiple years of updates.

❌Skip this deal if: you have a little more money to spend and would rather upgrade to Samsung's S series; you prefer something with more than 6GB of RAM; you're looking for a phone with a little more adventurous of a design.

While the best Android phone categories are typically reserved for Samsung's premium-level S lineup, the A Series still offers great performance at a price point that most can manage a little more easily. From the A35's 50MP main camera to its good-looking and bright 6.6-inch screen, this is definitely a mid-level, budget-friendly phone that still competes pretty well with some of its higher-priced competitors. This phone also features 128GB of storage, an IP67 water and dust resistance rating, and the inclusion of Samsung Knox.

It also comes with four years of Android updates and five years of security patches, so you'll be able to use the A35 for a while without it becoming too obsolete. Add in its 25W charging and 5,000mAh battery, and you've got a pretty solid, somewhat future-proofed phone.

Differences between the Samsung Galaxy A35 and the A55 include a little more RAM and a slightly better processor in the higher-end model, and slightly better rear cameras. However, most casual users may not even notice a performance boost in the 55 model, and the extra $75 off the A35 make it a pretty great deal.