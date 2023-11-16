Stop the presses — the Nord N30 just dropped to its lowest price EVER during Amazon's Black Friday sale
This Black Friday is already making history.
The day itself may be over a week away, but the Black Friday phone deals have officially landed. A bunch of these offers are already breaking records, such as this Amazon deal that drops the OnePlus Nord N30 5G down to $229.99, which is the cheapest that the phone has ever been.
If you're unfamiliar, OnePlus is a bit of an underdog in the smartphone landscape (in North America, at least), but they nevertheless produce some of the most innovative and thoughtfully-designed phones on the market. The mid-range OnePlus Nord N30 boasts an efficient Snapdragon chip, a reliable 5,000mAh with lightning-fast charging, and some useful software features courtesy of Oxygen OS. You even get a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nord N30 is the best Android phone under $300 by a long shot, and this Black Friday deal makes it cheaper than ever.
The OnePlus Nord N30 crashes to lowest price EVER
OnePlus Nord N30 128GB:
$299.99 $229.99 at Amazon
An early Black Friday deal from Amazon is carving a sweet 23% off the OnePlus Nord N30, one of our favorite affordable Android phones. Not only is this the largest discount that the N30 has ever received, but you're getting a reliable device that performs way above its class.
Price tracker: Best Buy - $229.99 | OnePlus - $299.99
Have a bit more to spend?
Google Pixel 7a:
$499 $374 at Amazon
The OnePlus Nord N30 deal is definitely the best phone you can grab under $300 today, but if you're able to spend a bit more, it's worth noting that the Google Pixel 7a is currently selling for just $374.
That's another record-breaking discount from Amazon, plus you're getting a phone that's considerably better than the N30, with a Tensor G2 chipset and some flagship-quality camera tech.
Price tracker: Best Buy - $374 | Walmart - $419
If you end up buying a new phone during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, don't forget to preserve all of your precious data using our Android to Android transfer guide.
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the Android Central team.
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.