Step aside, S25 Ultra — this 'perfect' smartphone is a lot cheaper and comes with a free $100 gift card

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series may be dominating the headlines, but don't let that stop you from checking out the awesome OnePlus 13 deals that are popping up all over the web. Grab this near-perfect phone unlocked from Best Buy and you'll score a free storage boost to 512GB (a $100 value) and a free $100 gift card, just for kicks.

Considering that the Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,299.99 for the 256GB storage configuration, you'll end up spending a full $400 less on a phone that's arguably better (depending on how you compare the two) and comes with twice the storage. If you want to skip the Galaxy hype, now's your chance to jump on the OnePlus bandwagon.

OnePlus 13 512GB: $999.99 $899.99, plus free $100 gift card at Best Buy Destined to earn a top spot in our list of the best Android phones of 2025, the OnePlus 13 utilizes the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and boasts excellent battery life, cutting-edge camera tech, and a sneakily-rugged construction with IP69 dust/water resistance. Buy the 512GB phone unlocked from Best Buy and you'll enjoy a straight $100 discount and a free gift card, no trade-in required.

I've been working at Android Central for quite a few years now, but the release of the OnePlus 13 marks the first time that I've ever seen a smartphone receive a 5/5-star rating. Once you get your hands on the device, however, you'll quickly discover why.

Straight out of the box, the OnePlus 13 boasts an outstanding 6.8-inch OLED QHD+ display with a durable construction that's tough enough to withstand a full cycle in the dishwasher (I'm not being hyperbolic — we actually tested it). Things are just as impressive under the hood, as the phone comes with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (the same chipset that powers the S25 series), along with 12GB of RAM and all the latest Oxygen OS 15 software features. You also get some great battery life and charging speeds, while the flagship's camera tech could easily rival the best phones from Samsung or Google.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 isn't without a few faults. You don't get quite as many AI features as you would with the S25 Ultra, the software support isn't quite as extensive, and there's no stylus support. You'll also want to check with your wireless carrier to make sure that it supports OnePlus phones.