Samsung's Winter Sale is LIVE: score epic deals on TVs, wearables, foldable phones, and more

Believe it or not, this week is your last chance to order gifts that'll arrive in time for Christmas, so Samsung has launched a massive winter sale with epic deals on a lot of our favorite tech, from TVs and tablets to smartphones and watches. Keep reading for a list of our favorite holiday offers on display now. And don't forget: this Friday, December 15th at 11:59pm EST, is the last day you can order something from Samsung with a guaranteed arrival date before Christmas.
The Samsung deals on display include flash sales, deals of the day, and other limited time offers, so don't wait too long if a particular item piques your interest; it could be gone before you know it. I'm talking about offers like up to $600 of trade-in credit and a free storage upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, or up to $3,000 off Samsung's QLED 4K TVs.
Keep reading for more discounted stuff, and if you're not totally sold on Samsung's offerings this year, don't forget that we're keeping track of a lot of the best Christmas tech deals from across the web with our Android Central holiday gift guide.
Samsung deals
1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB:
$1,119.99 $999.99, plus up to $600 of trade-in credit
First up is the Galaxy Z Flip 5, one of our favorite foldable phones released this year. Nab one during Samsung's Winter Sale and you'll get a free storage boost to 512GB (a $120 value) and up to $600 off when you trade in an old or broken device. Samsung also has a bunch of exclusive color options that you can't find anywhere else.
2. Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB:
$799.99 $574.99, plus up to $525 of trade-in credit
Compact and efficient, the flagship Galaxy S23 is currently seeing a straight $225 discount during Samsung's Christmas sale. Pair that up to $525 of trade-in credit and you're looking at a deal worth celebrating. Samsung will also hook you up with four months of YouTube Premium for free.
3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB:
$1,919.99 $1,799.99, plus up to $1,000 off with trade-in
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is essentially a powerful smartphone and a tablet all rolled into one, which explains its steep price tag. Fortunately, Samsung's Winter Sale is lessening the blow by offering a free storage upgrade to 512GB and up to $1,000 of trade-in credit. That's even better than Samsung's deal on the Fold 5 during Black Friday!
4. Samsung Galaxy A54 128GB:
$449.99 $349.99, plus a free clear case
The Galaxy A54 was already one of our favorite cheap Android phones released this year, and now Samsung is making the phone an even more budget-friendly prospect by throwing in a straight $100 discount and a free clear case, no strings attached. If you have an old or broken phone to send in, there's also up to $250 of trade-in credit up for grabs.
5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm:
$299.99 $239.99, up to $250 of instant trade-in credit
Our top pick for the best Android smartwatch of 2023, the Galaxy Watch 6 boasts outstanding Wear OS software, super-accurate health and fitness tracking, and up to 40 hours of battery life. Grab one during Samsung's sale and you'll get a straight $60 discount, plus some enhanced trade-in credit that could make the watch even cheaper.
6. Samsung 65" Class Neo QLED QN900C TV:
$4,999.99 $3,299.99 at Samsung
If you want to upgrade your home theater with one of the best TVs on the market, the QN900C from Samsung is for you. Far from cheap, this QLED TV nevertheless boasts the powerful Neural Quantum Processor 8K, refresh rates of up to 144Hz, and Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound. Grab the 65-incher today and you'll save $1,700 straight out of the gate.
7. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro:
$229.99 $169.99 at Samsung
We chose the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro as the best wireless earbuds for sound quality, and now you can score a pair of your own with a $60 discount, plus up to $75 of trade-in credit.
8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (Wi-Fi): $799.99, free case, and up to $600 off with trade-in
There's a lot to like about Samsung's new Tab S9 series of Android tablets, but the price isn't one of them. Fortunately, you can grab one of these powerful slabs during Samsung's Christmas sale and get a free keyboard case (a $139.99 value) and up to $600 off with an eligible trade-in. The Tab S9 Plus and S9 Ultra are seeing similar deals, so take your pick.
