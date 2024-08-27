Samsung's Labor Day sale is LIVE — these are the Android deals you should care about

The Labor Day sales are here, and Samsung has wasted no time in dropping a bounty of sweet deals on smartphones, tablets, wearables, and more. The list is pretty long, so if you don't feel like scrolling through all of the promos on display, I've done the work of sharing five of my favorite Android offers below so you can save yourself some time (and some cash).

First and foremost, it's worth mentioning that Samsung deals are rarely simple. Usually they involve some kind of action on your part — such as a trade-in or a carrier activation — and it's unusual for an offer to appear as a straight, no-strings discount. Still, if you play your cards right, you could find yourself earning some serious savings AND an awesome Samsung device at the same time (not to mention the exclusive color options).

For example, you could get up to $1,200 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when you trade in an old or broken phone today, or $200 off when you buy an unlocked Galaxy S24 Plus. Keep reading to see more of my favorite offers, and don't forget that most of these promos are set to expire in early September — so act fast.

Samsung deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $799.99, or up to $600 off with trade-in Order the super-balanced Galaxy S24 Plus directly from the source and you'll be eligible to receive up to $600 off when you process a trade-in. Alternatively, you could just buy the phone unlocked and get a straight $200 off your purchase. Samsung also has a few exclusive color options that you won't find anywhere else.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm (Wi-Fi): $399.99 $309.99, up to $200 off with trade-in The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may be last year's smartwatch, but it still packs a punch in 2024, with smooth performance, a 40-hour battery, and all the health and fitness tracking tech you need. Grab the 43mm Classic from Samsung and you'll get a $90 discount alongside $200 off with an eligible device trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 512GB: $2,019.99 $1,899.99, plus up to $1,200 of trade-in credit OR $300 instant credit The Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be one of the most innovative and powerful foldable phones on the market, but it's far from affordable. Fortunately, you can order one of these devices from Samsung during the Labor Day sale and get a free storage boost to 512GB (a $120 value) alongside up to $1,200 of trade-in credit. If you want to skip the trade-in process, Samsung will hook you up with $300 of instant credit, no strings attached. There's also a 15% student discount up for grabs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $879.99, plus up to $700 off with trade-in Buy the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus during Samsung's Labor Day sale and you'll score a straight $120 off the tablet, no strings attached, plus you'll be eligible to receive up to $700 of trade-in credit when you send in an old or broken device.