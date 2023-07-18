Samsung teases Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 design improvements

What you need to know

Samsung's mobile head discusses the company's upcoming foldables.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be thinner, lighter, and more durable than previous models.

The company will launch the foldables at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26.

We're roughly one week away from Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company will unveil its latest foldable phones. Ahead of the event, The head of Samsung's mobile business discusses his vision for its foldables and teases improvements made to the design.

In the blog post, TM Roh states that Samsung has raised the standards for foldable phone ergonomics by improving the design, particularly when it comes to the phone's thickness.

"A difference of millimeter in a device's thickness may not sound like a big change, but every gram and millimeter in a foldable device requires an engineering breakthrough," Roh says in the post. He adds that Samsung set out to make its upcoming models thinner and lighter than previous models.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise if you've been paying attention to leaks. Samsung has reportedly incorporated a new hinge design for its upcoming foldables, one that mirrors what just about every other foldable has used. This new design will reportedly help make the phones thinner while also allowing them to finally close completely shut.

Roh continues by teasing a "flexible camera experience," which may be a nod at the leaks of the larger cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Like the new Motorola Razr Plus, the Z Flip 5's cover screen will likely give users a better view when taking photos and selfies, allowing them to capture images hands-free thanks to the hinge mechanism.

He touches on the multitasking and productivity capabilities of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 while also teasing the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch 6, without actually naming the devices, of course.

"They work with each other harmoniously in an ecosystem that opens up a powerful connected experience, serving as a seamless extension of your needs, priorities and unique personality."

We expect to see all of these devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26. The event will take place at 8 pm KST / 7 am ET.