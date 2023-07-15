Leaked Galaxy Z Flip 5 image reveals a gapless foldable

What you need to know

An alleged Galaxy Z Flip 5 render indicates what to expect from the device's updated design.

There doesn't appear to be a visible gap between the screen when in the folded state.

Previous dummy units suggested the presence of a gap when the phone is folded.

We are nearing the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5, yet the alleged renders of either of the devices always seem to continue.

Fresh images of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 have come up online, revealing the device in all its glory. Of course, this isn't the first time we have seen the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 5 images. The new leak comes from prolific tipster Roland Quandt. In a now-deleted tweet, Quandt shared what appeared to be official-looking images and renders of the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 5 right before the launch.

For the uninitiated, the device is launching on July 26 through a Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul. However, we have already seen plenty of renders, real-life images, and dummy units of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 earlier, highlighting the new significant cover screen.

However, one official-looking image posted by Quandt of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in its folded state indicates there will be no visible gap between the screen. It could be a big relief for foldable phone enthusiasts and users wanting to buy clamshell phones, as there are fewer chances of dust getting accumulated.

The other design elements from the render show the dual cameras and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which simultaneously acts as the power button.

(Image credit: Roland Quandt/ via Twitter)

Like the Motorola Razr Plus cover screen, which Android Central's Derrek Lee considered extremely useful in his review, other alleged press images shared of the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 5 indicate similar benefits of its large display, such as checking and interacting with messages, calls, viewing calendars, weather, and more.

While the alleged press images were removed shortly after being posted, they appeared largely identical to renders and mockups we've already seen of the Z Flip 5, such as the one below:

Exclusive Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 external screen 720x748p 3.4”，305ppi pic.twitter.com/Gh8juw4BmiMay 4, 2023 See more

So far, it seems like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is making some welcome changes to stand out in a world where Motorola is actually giving Samsung some competition. Of course, we'll have to wait until the launch in a couple of weeks to see exactly what Samsung brings to the table.