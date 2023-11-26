Samsung might go out of business with Cyber Monday deals like this

Have you ever seen an ad claiming you can get a brand-new product for cheaper than is reasonable? A select few of Samsung's Cyber Monday deals feel exactly like that, offering up a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $49 or a Galaxy Watch 6 for $99 when you bundle it with new Samsung phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5, or Galaxy Z Flip 5.

To put those prices into perspective, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are normally $229, while a Galaxy Watch 6 is normally $299. That means you can walk away with a Galaxy S23 Ultra, a brand new watch, and a brand new pair of Samsung's best wireless earbuds for under $500 if you trade in your old phone.

When ordering a phone on Samsung's website, just scroll down to the "Limited time bundle offers" section and click on the accessory you want. Simple as that!

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229 As low as $49.99 when you bundle at Samsung Order a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Z Fold 5, or Z Flip 5 from Samsung and you can get a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for just $50! That's nearly $200 off the normal price, making this the best deal we've ever seen on Samsung's best earbuds.

Considering the elevated trade-in values Samsung is offering right now, even phones as old as a Galaxy Note 8 or Galaxy S9 will get you at least $300 off any of the three aforementioned phones. Plus, if you activate the phone today with your carrier of choice, you could get up to $1,030 off the phone after trade-in.

Verizon will even take any Samsung Galaxy phone in basically any condition, so long as it's not reported as lost or stolen or has a damaged battery. That means you can trade in something as ancient as a Galaxy S3 and still get the full $800 off a Galaxy S23 Ultra.

If you want to go grab an old phone from Swappa for a few bucks real quick, you'll be able to save $800 on a new phone. Don't worry, I won't tell anyone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $299 As low as $99.99 when you bundle at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: $399 As low as $200 when you bundle at Samsung Samsung's best watch yet is on sale for the best price ever when you buy one alongside a Galaxy S23 Ultra, Z Fold 5, or Z Flip 5 from Samsung. Just scroll down to the "Limited time bundle offers" section and add the one you want!

Now, I know Samsung requires you to buy a phone from them to unlock the full deals, but it's difficult to fathom how the company makes any money at all in this situation.

Older phones like the Galaxy S21 trade in to Samsung for at least $400 right now, which would already drop the price of the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Z Flip 5 down below what we'd expect to see. But then Samsung goes and chops around 75% off the price of either the Buds 2 Pro or Galaxy Watch 6, substantially improving the value of your purchase this year.

And here's the thing. Samsung is one of those companies that makes its Galaxy products in a way that they work particularly well with other Galaxy products. A pair of Buds 2 Pro, for instance, will enable spatial audio recording when paired with a Galaxy phone, so you'll be able to enjoy 3D audio playback on any video recorded with the duo.

The Galaxy Watch 6 will work with any Android phone but it works better with a Galaxy phone because of deep tie-ins in Samsung's One UI.

But let's say you don't feel like spending that much on a phone this year. That's where the Galaxy S23 FE comes in.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB: $629 as low as $229 with trade-in at Samsung Get a great phone for a much lower price, especially when you trade in your old phone at Samsung. The company is offering elevated trade-in values through the end of Cyber Monday as well as incredible bundle options, like the Galaxy Buds FE for just $50.

The Galaxy S23 FE packs in last year's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and the cameras from the Galaxy S22 alongside an extra year of software updates, all at a reduced price. Plus, Samsung is offering elevated trade-in values until the end of Cyber Monday.

Better yet, you can still get a pair of Galaxy Buds FE for $49.99 when you bundle it with a Galaxy S23 FE purchase on Samsung's website. The Galaxy Watch 6 can be bundled for as low as $150, which is obviously more than the $99 Samsung offers bundled with its more expensive phones. But that still makes the Galaxy Watch 6 50% off its normal price, so it's still an incredible deal.