Samsung's latest midrange masterpiece is shipping with a FREE $50 gift card — that's not an April Fool's joke

It's official: Samsung's latest A series smartphone has landed, and there are already quite a few Galaxy A36 deals to make the relatively cheap device even cheaper. Ordering the phone directly from Samsung could earn you a bunch of trade-in credit, but if you prefer the simplicity of buying unlocked, order the Galaxy A36 5G from Best Buy or Amazon and get a free $50 gift card, no strings attached. Considering that the phone only retails for $399.99, that's a serious chunk of change.

Surely destined to earn a spot among the best cheap Android phones released this year, the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G impresses with a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, while the 5,000mAh battery will easily last a full day on a single charge.

You'll also enjoy solid performance from the Exynos chipset, One UI 7, and a pared-down version of Galaxy AI (known as "Awesome Intelligence", per Samsung). Furthermore, the Galaxy A36 5G comes with six years of guaranteed software updates, which is a first for Samsung's budget-minded A series.

Priced in between Samsung's flagships and even-cheaper models like the Galaxy A16, one could argue that the A36 5G suffers from a bit of middle child syndrome. After all, if you're willing to spend a bit more, you could get an arguably better phone like the OnePlus 13R, the upcoming Pixel 9a, or even the Galaxy S25 (with the right phone deal). But if you're already a fan of Samsung's bestselling A series and you want a new phone right away, this deal could get you exactly what you need (plus a free gift card to boot).