Samsung's latest midrange masterpiece is shipping with a FREE $50 gift card — that's not an April Fool's joke

Deals
By published

Get the Samsung experience for cheap.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G in front of battery shape segmented into lifestyle images
(Image credit: Samsung)

It's official: Samsung's latest A series smartphone has landed, and there are already quite a few Galaxy A36 deals to make the relatively cheap device even cheaper. Ordering the phone directly from Samsung could earn you a bunch of trade-in credit, but if you prefer the simplicity of buying unlocked, order the Galaxy A36 5G from Best Buy or Amazon and get a free $50 gift card, no strings attached. Considering that the phone only retails for $399.99, that's a serious chunk of change. 

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 128GB: $399.99, plus FREE $50 gift card at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 128GB: $399.99, plus FREE $50 gift card at Amazon

Do you want the experience of using the best Samsung phones without spending over 500 bucks? The new Galaxy A36 5G might be the answer, boasting (nearly) flagship-level specs and clocking in at just $399.99. Buy the phone unlocked from Amazon and you'll also receive a $50 gift card with additional savings up for grabs when you trade in. 

👀Alternative offer: Grab up to $150 of instant trade-in credit and up to 50% off select accessories when you bundle

View Deal

Surely destined to earn a spot among the best cheap Android phones released this year, the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G impresses with a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, while the 5,000mAh battery will easily last a full day on a single charge. 

You'll also enjoy solid performance from the Exynos chipset, One UI 7, and a pared-down version of Galaxy AI (known as "Awesome Intelligence", per Samsung). Furthermore, the Galaxy A36 5G comes with six years of guaranteed software updates, which is a first for Samsung's budget-minded A series. 

Priced in between Samsung's flagships and even-cheaper models like the Galaxy A16, one could argue that the A36 5G suffers from a bit of middle child syndrome. After all, if you're willing to spend a bit more, you could get an arguably better phone like the OnePlus 13R, the upcoming Pixel 9a, or even the Galaxy S25 (with the right phone deal). But if you're already a fan of Samsung's bestselling A series and you want a new phone right away, this deal could get you exactly what you need (plus a free gift card to boot).

Patrick Farmer
Patrick Farmer
eCommerce Editor

After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about samsung galaxy
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could launch very soon
A photo of the Samsung Galaxy S25 outdoors.

Galaxy S25 caught testing Samsung’s upcoming One UI 8 (Android 16) update
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could launch very soon
See more latest
Most Popular
Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd gen on bedside table
Our favorite compact smart display is currently 22% OFF, but you're almost out of time
Official lifestyle images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
As Amazon's Big Spring Sale winds to a close, one of our favorite tablets is still $270 OFF
Nothing CMF Buds Pro 2 next to CMF Buds Pro
The 'only budget earbuds worth buying' are even cheaper during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Various Anker charger colors
Charge up the savings! This portable Anker power bank is HALF OFF at Amazon right now
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in hand
Quick! Grab over $100 OFF the Galaxy S24 FE before Amazon's Spring Sale ends
Galaxy Watch 7 bands
The Amazon Big Spring Sale isn't over yet with 19% OFF this custom wine-colored Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus
Amazon's Spring Sale is nearing an end, but you can still get 30% OFF the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus if you act fast
Galaxy S25 Plus face down on a table
Last chance! Treat yourself to 16% OFF the powerful Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Lifestyle
Okay spring, go off! Amazon's seasonal sale includes 33% OFF the 4K Max Fire Stick for a limited time
Beats Solo 4
Need better sound? My favorite Beats headphones and speakers are up to $100 off