This Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 price leak might disappoint you

What you need to know

A European retailer may have inadvertently leaked the prices of Samsung's upcoming devices.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 might see a price increase.

Samsung's next premium earbuds may also have a different name than we anticipated.

Price was one of the major drawbacks of buying the early models of Samsung's foldable phones, though this was addressed with the launch of last year's models. However, the next-generation Galaxy foldable devices might see a slight price hike this time around.

A European retailer seems to have posted the prices for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 online, as spotted by Gizpaw (opens in new tab). The leak suggests that both devices will see a minor price jump compared to their predecessors.

According to the leaked listings, the 256GB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will cost €1,864, which is $65 more than last year's model. Furthermore, the 512GB model is listed with a price tag of €1,981.

Meanwhile, the Z Flip 4 could cost €1,080 for the 128GB variant, €1158 for the 256GB model, and €1275 for the 512GB configuration, according to the blog (opens in new tab). In contrast, the starting launch price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was €1,049.

The latest leak is consistent with an earlier rumor, which claimed that the upcoming clamshell foldable will be released in Europe with a starting price of €1,080. If this is accurate, Samsung's next contenders for the best foldable phones might dissuade some consumers from buying the devices when they're released.

That said, the rumored price hikes aren't entirely unexpected in light of the current issues affecting component and manufacturing supply chains. But a price increase will go against Samsung's recent efforts to make foldables mainstream.

As for the other product coming down the pipeline, Samsung's next Galaxy Buds Pro could be priced at €225.90. That's in the same ballpark as last year's model, but the most interesting piece of information is its rumored name. According to the retailer's listing (opens in new tab), the upcoming earbuds will be called the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (instead of Galaxy Buds Pro 2 or Buds 2 Pro). But this could be a simple typo.

For the time being, take these bits of information with a pinch of salt. We'll find out for sure on August 10, when Samsung holds its next Galaxy Unpacked event.