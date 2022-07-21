Galaxy Z Flip 4 tipped to get a slight price bump

What you need to know

Google is holding its next Galaxy Unpacked even on August 10 to launch its new foldables.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is tipped to launch at a slightly higher price than its predecessor.

The Z Flip 4 is expected to bring a larger battery capacity and higher storage options.

We're less than a month from Samsung's Galaxy unpacked event, where the company will unveil its next foldable smartphones. While we're excited to see what the official announcement brings, one leaker claims to already know the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, suggesting a small increase over its predecessor.

A leaker reveals via Pricebaba that the upcoming clamshell foldable will launch in Europe with a starting price of €1,080. That's compared to the €1,049 price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is admittedly a small increase. However, given the high cost of Samsung's foldables, every cent matters.

Additionally, the 256GB variant is said to arrive at €1,160, with the rumored 512GB version listed at €1,280.

It's unclear what would prompt Samsung to raise the price, but it could be a combination of factors, from the effects of inflation to the improved device specs.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to arrive without any significant aesthetic changes. However, the phone will likely sport the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, giving it a performance and efficiency boost over Samsung's best Android phones of 2022. It is also rumored to sport a larger 3,700mAh battery, which prospective buyers will likely appreciate.

Given the rumored price increase of the Flip, one would assume that Samsung would do the same for the upcoming Z Fold 4, although we'll have to wait for the official announcement to get pricing details.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10, along with the Z Fold 4 and other devices. For Samsung's sake, the alleged price increase won't be enough to deter fans from picking up its upcoming devices. If not, reservations are still open for Samsung's next Galaxy devices.