Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 5: Is it worth the upgrade?

With the launch of the latest Galaxy Z Flip phone, a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 5 showdown is inevitable. By comparing the specifications for the two flip phones, you can decide if the upgrades on the newer model are worth it. There are a few changes to mention, but various specifications remain the same between the two models.

The latest Samsung phone has a massive camera upgrade that picture enthusiasts will love. Not to mention, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 also comes with fun and helpful Galaxy AI features. However, that doesn't mean the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a total loss.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 5: Design

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

When pitting the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 5, you can see that both phones have the traditional Galaxy Flip phone design with the camera and side buttons in the same area. They both share Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and weigh 187g. However, how different are they in terms of design?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a square design, giving it a more portable look. It measures 71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9mm (closed) and 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm (open). It has enhanced Armor Aluminum and an improved IP48 rating, making it waterproof for up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes. However, it is not completely dustproof.

The latest Z Flip 6 comes in splashy colors and the frame reflects your chosen color. The colors cover the hinge, the back panel, and the rings around the camera. You can select from sahed like Blue, Mint, Crafted Black, Yellow, Silver Shadow, Peach, and White. The back of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a matte finish for a less shiny look, making it 10% more scratch-resistant. It also has tougher edges and hinges, making it 10% stronger.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 measures 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm (closed) and 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm (open). The older model also has Armor Aluminum, but it's not as robust as the newer one. You won't find dust protection on this model, but you get the same IPX8 rating to protect it from water. Like the newer model, it's waterproof for 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, so you're fine if you drop it in the bathtub.

The X doesn't necessarily mean the phone is not dust-resistant but indicates that Samsung didn't test it. The Galaxy Flip 5's frame is less colorful, but you can get it in different colors, such as Mint, Graphite, Lavender, and Cream. Unlike the newer model, it has a shiny finish.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 5: Display

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 5 comparison reveals that the display specifications remain the same across both models. They both sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display with a 2640 x 1080 (FHD+) resolution. They also share the same 1,600-nit peak brightness level and a 60Hz refresh rate for the cover screen.

There is a difference in the main display's peak brightness and screen refresh rate, though. The Galaxy Z Flip 6's main display peaks at 2,600 nits (matching the Galaxy Fold 6) and has a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The display is made of a better Foldable Thin Glass (FTG) designed to reduce the visibility of the crease.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's display has a more visible crease and is less bright, with a 1,750-nit peak brightness level. It's also made of Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) instead of the newer model's better FTG.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 5: Hardware

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 5 analysis reveals that some things remain the same in terms of hardware, such as the storage options being 256GB and 512GB, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, a 10MP selfie camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera (both cameras with OIS).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with improvements users will love, such as a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor like the one found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, 12GB RAM, an improved 4,000mAh battery, and a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera.

Thanks to the new vapor chamber, you won't have to worry so much about overheating, something you won't find on the older model. You'll also see a 41% faster MPU handling all the AI stuff, 25% faster graphics, and a 14% faster processor.

The older Galaxy Z Flip 5 model has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 like the one on the Galaxy S23, a 12MP primary (f/1.8) camera, 8GB of RAM, and a smaller 3,700mAh battery. Unfortunately, neither flip phone has expandable storage, so it's best to get a memory option you're sure will meet your expectations.

Swipe to scroll horizontally OS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 OS Android 14 w/ One UI 6.1 Android 13 w/ One UI 5.1.1 Display 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2640 X 1080) adaptive 120Hz AMOLED 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2640 X 1080) adaptive 120Hz AMOLED Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB (LPDDR5X) 8GB (LPDDR5X) Storage 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0) 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0) Cameras 50MP primary camera f/1.8 w/ OIS, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.2 selfie camera 12MP primary camera f/1.8 w/ OIS, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 10MP f/2.2 selfie camera Ingress protection IP48 IPX8 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh Charging 25W wired charging, 15W fast wireless charging 2.0, 4.5W reverse wireless charging 25W wired charging, 10-15W fast wireless charging 2.0, 4.5W reverse wireless charging Dimensions 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (closed), 165 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (open) 85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1mm (closed), 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (open) Weight 187g 187g Colors Yellow, Silver Shadow, Mint, Blue, Crafted Black, Peach Yellow, Green, Mint, Cream, Graphite, Grey, Lavender

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 5: Software

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with Android 14 One UI 6.1 out of the box and new Galaxy AI features such as Sketch to image, Circle to Search, and Live Translate. You can also personalize the Flex Window with weather animations and generative wallpapers. You can also add Chat Assist, Edit Suggestions, Transcript Assist, Photo Assist, Drawing Assist, and Note Assist to the list of AI features you can use on the latest model. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 offers seven years of OS and security updates, just like the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 out of the box but updates to Android 14 One UI 6.1.1 instantly. After the updates, you can enjoy Galaxy AI features such as Live Translate, Circle to Search, Interpreter, and Photo Assist without Wi-Fi for added security, just like the newer model. You don't get as many updates with the older model since Samsung only promises four years of OS updates and five years of security updates.

Both Samsung Galaxy Z Flip models come with Samsung Knox Vault protection.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 5: Is it worth the upgrade?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be available on July 24th and has gone up $100 compared to the last-gen Flip 5, making it crucial to take advantage of the preorder deals for the latest Flip phone. The Flip 6 starts at $1,100, but if you take advantage of those deals, you will surely get it at a lower price.

The older Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available on Amazon for $767. Since there is no monumental difference between the two phones, you'll save some cash while getting various Galaxy AI features and decent specifications. The upgrade could wait if you use your current Galaxy Z Flip 5 phone for basic everyday tasks. However, the vapor chamber for cooling and the seven-year update promise is also very tempting.

To be very honest, the menial battery upgrade, newer processor, and slightly better camera aren't entirely worth the big bump in price. You'll be better off waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 if you're looking for a proper upgrade which shows generational improvement.

