Samsung Galaxy S22 deal: Get $100 instant credit when you buy the S22 Plus or Ultra

Hot off the presses this morning is a Samsung deal that gives you $100 when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or S22 Ultra. The promotion is the latest in a long line of great Samsung Galaxy S22 deals that have cropped up lately, but this one comes with very little fine print: simply buy an S22 Plus or S22 Ultra, and Samsung will give you $100 of instant credit upon checkout.

Not too shabby for a line of phones that just dropped a little over a month ago. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus earned high marks from us for its elegant design and beautiful AMOLED display. The S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is a radical departure from its siblings in the S22 lineup. The Ultra boasts impressive performance, ultra-fast charging, and dramatic camera improvements over past generations of the flagship, not to mention the return of the S Pen stylus.

The nice thing about this deal is that it can be easily paired with other Samsung promotions, such as up to $850 of enhanced trade-in credit if you send them your old device. Play your cards right with this combination of deals, and you could potentially get an S22 Ultra for only $349.99, plus a $100 credit to spend on add-ons. That's a massive price drop for a phone that usually retails for $1,119.

As for the Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung is offering up to $700 in trade-in credit, which means the phone will be just $299.99 alongside $100 of credit. With that instant credit, you can pair your new phone with pretty much any Samsung Galaxy S22 accessories, such as cases, chargers, or Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy S22 deal of the day

(opens in new tab) Get $100 Samsung credit instantly when you purchase a Galaxy S22 Ultra or S22 Plus (opens in new tab) If you've been waiting for the right time to buy a Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or S22 Ultra, now's your chance. Samsung is currently giving away $100 of instant credit when you buy one of those two phones, money that you can use on pretty much any item in the Samsung store. Pair this deal with trade-in credit, and you're looking at some pretty huge savings. Want to buy the more affordable Samsung Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab) instead of the Plus or Ultra? Samsung is offering a similar deal for that smartphone, with $50 of instant credit up for grabs.

Not sure what to buy with your $100 of instant credit? Well, no phone accessory is quite as important as a high-quality phone case. Take a look at our roundups of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus cases, and Samsung Galaxy S22 cases before you shop.