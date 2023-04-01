Poll: Which upcoming foldable phone are you looking forward to in 2023?

Foldables are all the rage right now. After Samsung pretty much led the charge for the past several years, more Android OEMs are releasing foldable phones in 2023, including OPPO, Huawei, Xiaomi, Honor, and others. Quite a few have already been launched, but several more are likely coming later this year.

In fact, IDC estimates that foldable shipments may grow by 50% in 2023, with shipments projected to double to 48.1 million units by 2027. The firm predicts that there will be more foldable phones on the market and notes that average selling prices are dropping slightly, making the form factor much more accessible.

Of the foldables we expect to launch in 2023, which are you looking forward to?

Samsung currently has the lead when it comes to foldables, and the company is expected to continue leading the market with its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 later this year. We expect the devices to launch with improved designs, new hinges, a larger external display for the Flip, and possibly an upgraded primary camera for the Fold. These foldables aren't expected to arrive until August, so we still have some time before they're official.

Google is also expected to launch its first foldable this year. After many rumors, the alleged Pixel Fold was spotted in a New York train, suggesting the device may launch at the upcoming Google I/O 2023 conference. The phone may sport a Tensor G2 chip, a triple camera setup, and wider internal and external displays. The phone could also undercut Samsung's larger foldables in price, making it an attractive buy for Pixel fans.

OnePlus is also expected to launch a foldable, although little is known about the device. The company confirmed the device would launch this year, and we half-expect it to rock a similar design to the OPPO Find N2.

Along with the upcoming Vivo X Fold 2, which we expect to arrive in April, the company may also launch its first clamshell foldable. It's an increasingly popular foldable form factor, particularly since they tend to be cheaper and more pocketable. It would join the upcoming Motorola Razr+ 2023, which, like the Z Flip 5 and OPPO's recent Find N2 Flip, may sport a much larger cover display and a larger battery than its predecessor.

Be sure to drop a comment in the poll or on our socials to tell us what 2023 foldable you've got your eyes on and why.