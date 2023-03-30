Vivo teases April launch of its next Galaxy Z Fold 4 competitor

What you need to know

Vivo has confirmed users may see more about the upcoming X Fold 2 in April which could indicate a launch or more officially stated specifications/features.

After the Boao Forum for Asia, Vivo states the new phone will have an "all-round flagship configuration."

It's currently speculated the device may deliver an 8-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a 50MP main camera in its triple camera array.

Vivo's next second-generation foldable phone could be upon us quite quickly as teasers begin to roll through.

The Chinese OEM recently confirmed the possible imminent launch of the X Fold 2 through a Weibo post (via 91Mobiles). The machine-translated Chinese post explains Vivo's excitement behind unveiling the new foldable phone at the Boao Forum for Asia. The company states the X Fold 2 has an "all-round flagship configuration" with a "light and thin flagship feel."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Weibo) (Image credit: Weibo)

Vivo refused to go any further with any details about its second-gen foldable device through its brief announcement post. However, the company gives us something to look forward to by mentioning it'll see us in April for "more surprises." While it's not explicitly stated, this could either mean we're gearing up for a proper launch or Vivo will spill some more details in an official manner next month.

April would make sense for a full reveal, as the company's initial X Fold phone was announced around the same time last year.

Considering Vivo has touted flagship specifications, expectations are swirling, and people are only suspecting what that could mean during its proper release.

For the moment, it's been assumed that the Vivo X Fold 2 may contain a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Giving it the latest chipset would give the foldable a leg up over other foldable phones, which continue to use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The next foldable may also deliver an 8-inch display which the company has stated as being "the most powerful folding screen" developed by Vivo.

Regarding photography, the device is rumored to have a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens triple camera array. Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station states the X Fold 2 may feature an IMX866+V2 ISP three-camera imaging system and no periscope lens. This could explain why we're only hearing rumors of a triple array and not a quad like the original X Fold featured.

The selfie camera for the X Fold 2 is also rumored to come in at 32MP, which is double the front-facing camera featured on its predecessor. It's also rumored that the new foldable is around 10% lighter than its first iteration; in a way, this sort of doubles down on Vivo's quick mention of the phone offering a "light" feeling.

Finally, consumers may also find a slightly larger battery in the X Fold 2 as its speculated to offer a 4,800mAh battery with lightning-fast 120W fast charging.

For now, everything is speculation, but we expect to learn more about what Vivo has in store in April. This could also include its first clamshell foldable to take on the Galaxy Z Flip 4