It's not even Black Friday yet and my favorite foldable phone has never been cheaper

Who said that you needed to wait until Black Friday to enjoy a good deal or two? Best Buy's not making anyone wait that long, as its early Black Friday deal is already underway. And as part of one of the first "Doorbusters," the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has been discounted to its lowest price ever!

When I wrapped up my review of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, I just assumed that I would swap my SIM card back to the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Surprisingly, that hasn't been the case, and the 9 Pro Fold remains right by my side every day. And at the very least, I implore you to try out Google's latest foldable phone for yourself, especially considering that it's $300 off.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: was $1,799 now $1,499 at Best Buy Google went to great lengths to provide improvements on almost every aspect with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While the steep price tag might have left you feeling a bit sour, Best Buy is here to save the day as this is the lowest price we've seen for Google's latest foldable phone.

If that comes as a surprise to you, you're not the only one. Samsung has a more robust software experience, while also doing a better job with handling aspect ratios. But there's just something about the 9 Pro Fold that keeps me coming back.

Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that this is basically the phone that I hoped Google would've released as a first iteration. While the original Pixel Fold offers a neat design, it's far from refined. However, the 9 Pro Fold solves practically all of my complaints from last year, with a few added benefits.

I've spoken about this a few times, but as someone who is a first-time father, I've quickly learned that sometimes I need a bit of help to get my son's attention for a picture. The one feature that I keep coming back to is "Made You Look," which not only gets my son's attention but usually makes him smile.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

It's already come in handy more times than I can count, and with the holiday season rapidly approaching, I suspect this number will grow exponentially. Not to mention that the 9 Pro Fold will also probably act as the "group family picture" camera, as it's easy to prop it up, set a timer, and snap the picture after I jump in.

But in the event that I'm not actually able to get in the picture, Google has the solution for that. Although I don't use Gemini and the various AI features all of the time, I know that they're ready for whenever I am. This includes the "Add Me" feature, so I can snap a picture of the family, then have someone else take one of me, and just add me to the shot.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is not the perfect foldable phone, but I don't even know if such a thing exists. There are trade-offs to be found, no matter what phone you end up deciding on. But one thing I know for sure is that if I didn't already have the 9 Pro Fold, I'd be picking one up.