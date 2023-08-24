OPPO Find N3 Flip and Watch 4 Pro teasers prepare us for August 29 launch

What you need to know

OPPO's teaser for the Find N3 Flip sees the device featured in a possible champagne-gold colorway and gives us a good look at its new circular camera array.

The brand's Watch 4 Pro is teased with quite a similar design to last year, as well as leaked specs suggesting 2GB of RAM and ECG, temperature, and SpO2 sensors.

OPPO states the devices will launch on August 29.

As OPPO has started teasing and promoting its next wave of foldables devices, everything is starting to come into clear view.

The Chinese OEM has started churning promotional content for its upcoming Find N3 Flip and the brand's next smartwatch, the Watch 4 Pro, on Weibo. In doing so, we now have confirmation that OPPO will launch both devices on August 29. In a series of lifestyle photos, the Find N3 Flip is in clear view in a champagne-gold sort of color.

The images show off the N3 Flip's revamped circular triple camera array, which is a departure from the vertical dual camera array on the N2 Flip. This would also make it the first flip-style foldable to feature a triple-camera setup. The LED flash is left out of the array, nestled right below the Hasselblad-backed container.

Next to the camera array sits the external cover screen, which should measure in at 3 inches per previous rumors. Similar to its predecessor, this display sits vertically on the cover panel, which is different from other flip-style foldables that have square or horizontal cover screens.

An additional look comes via a teaser video, which gives us a better idea of how it'll look in hand once it arrives.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OPPO) (Image credit: OPPO)

OPPO has also started posting official renderings and lifestyle images of the Watch 4 Pro. The company has again opted to keep its next iteration similar to last year's Watch 3 release. The device still continues to sport a slightly curved glass layer, as well as a physical button and rotating crown on the right side of the watch.

The Chinese brand teased some specifications consumers can expect the Watch 4 Pro to launch with, such as confirmation of the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip — the same chip used for its predecessor. OPPO is outfitting the Watch 4 Pro with ECG, temperature, and SpO2 sensors. The company will support over 85 apps on the next wearable and is also packing 2GB of RAM into the device.

(Image credit: OPPO / Weibo)

To hold us over, some rumored specifications for the Find N3 Flip suggest the device's internal display will measure 6.8 inches like last year's launch. Additionally, its circular triple camera array is rumored to hold a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide, and a 32MP telephoto lens.

The existence of a telephoto lens is certainly different as the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5, and even the Motorola Razr Plus forgoes such a sensor.