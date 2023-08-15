New OPPO Find N3 Flip leak shows a very similar design, updated camera system

What you need to know

The OPPO Find N3 Flip is rumored to launch later this year.

A new leak reveals a mostly similar design to its predecessor with a newly designed camera housing.

The Find N3 Flip may sport three camera lenses and 67W wired charging.

The phone is rumored to launch in China at the end of August, with a global launch in September.

We got the OPPO Find N2 Flip at the end of 2022, but it looks like a successor to the clamshell foldable is on the way. A new leak of the phone shows off what the phone may look like while also hinting at some of the specs we can expect when it launches.

The leak came from Yogesh Brar and was posted by Pricebaba before it was taken down. However, a copy of the post is still available online (via Android Authority). It shows off what will allegedly be the Find N3 Flip, with what looks like a very similar design to the Find N2 Flip, save for one detail: the cameras. Instead of a vertically stacked dual camera setup, the Find N3 Flip is shown with a circular camera housing with three sensors.

Hasselblad branding is featured in the middle, and a separate LED flash unit sits above the camera housing. Next to the cameras is a vertical cover screen, similar to the one on the Find N2 Flip.

(Image credit: Yogesh Brar via Pricebaba)

This isn't the first time the Find N3 Flip has been rumored to sport three cameras. A previous leak also showed additional lens, although they were stacked vertically, much like the N2 Flip. The additional lens may be a telephoto camera, which isn't common for clamshell foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Motorola Razr Plus, which only have two lenses. It seems OPPO may finally buck that trend.

Specs may include a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide, and 32MP telephoto. The folding OLED will apparently measure 6.8 inches with a 3-inch cover screen on the outside. The battery may also support 67W wired charging.

That said, given that the posts were both taken down, we should take this leak with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, Pricebaba suggests that the Find N3 Flip will launch in China "by the end of this month," with a global launch in September. That would make it quite early compared to the December launch of the Find N2 Flip.