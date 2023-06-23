Leaked OPPO Find N3 Flip render reveals a major first for clamshell foldable phones

What you need to know

OPPO might simply upgrade its N3 Flip's camera potential as it adds a telephoto lens.

Rumors suggest the clamshell may offer a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens.

Its been speculated other internal and external specifications of the Find N3 Flip may keep things the same as its predecessor.

Chinese OEM OPPO is in the process of crafting its next clamshell foldable, and some early details about it are coming to light. The alleged render of the new OPPO Find N3 Flip was obtained by 91Mobiles and is of an early "EVT prototype."

From a general design standpoint, it appears as though OPPO isn't interested in changing the foldable's look all that much, which isn't to say it needed to. However, the singular rumored change comes in the form of the Find N3 Flip's newfound triple camera array, which would be a first for this particular form factor.

Apparently, the Find N3 Flip may feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens. These specifications are identical to the camera specs of the Find N2 Flip, of course with the added inclusion of a telephoto lens that matches the sensor on the Reno 10 Pro.

The brand's partnership with Hasselblad is also present in the render, which is a good sign. That said, 91Mobiles states that its unnamed source informs that other specifications regarding the Find N3 Flip are "most likely the same" as its predecessor.

If things are "likely the same," then things are looking pretty good, although they could possibly be a little better. OPPO's Find N2 Flip delivered consumers a 6.8 inch, 120Hz refresh rate internal display. Its external display is 3.26 inches. These specs keep things relatively in the same ballpark as what's expected in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 but perhaps not nearly as immersive as the Motorola Razr+.

Internally, the N2 Flip contained MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000+ mobile platform. It's a little disappointing with rumors stating the device may continue the same internal specs, considering we already have newer MediaTek chips available, like the new Dimensity 9200+. Still, we'll have to wait and see what we get.

OPPO's previous clamshell also provided a 4,300mAh battery, which is significantly larger than other clamshell foldable.

Not much else is known about the upcoming foldable just yet, but we expect the phone may launch before the end of the year.