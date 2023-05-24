Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus goes official with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 16GB of RAM

What you need to know

Oppo announced the new Reno 10 series in China.

The Reno 10 Pro+ features the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 as the predecessor.

The Reno 10 Pro equips Dimensity 8200, and the regular Reno 10 has Snapdragon 778G.

In the world of smartphones, the interval between successor and predecessor models' launch usually sits for at least a year, to say the least. It certainly might not be the case for Oppo. The company that launched Reno 9 series in November last year is back with the Reno 10 series, launching precisely after six months.

Oppo Reno 10 series is now official in China, and it comprises three models: Reno 10 Pro+, Reno 10 Pro, and the standard Reno 10. The trio looks identical in design, featuring a slightly curved display on the front and a gigantic camera island on the rear incorporating triple rear camera systems.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ and Reno 10 Pro

(Image credit: Oppo)

The specs on paper also seem familiar regarding the Reno 10 Pro models. Both feature 6.74-inch OLED curved screens with 2772 × 1240 resolution and 120Hz refresh rates. The displays further achieve a peak brightness of 1400 nits.

The key difference between the Pro models boils down to processors and a set of cameras. The Reno 10 Pro+ comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which also powered its predecessor, Reno 9 Pro+. The Reno 10 Pro, on the other hand, equips Dimensity 8200 SoC. Both these models also feature Oppo's native Mariana MariSilicon X NPU.

As for optics, the Reno 10 Pro+ and the 10 Pro sport a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP wide-angle camera. The 10 Pro+, however, has a bigger 64MP telephoto lens, whereas the 10 Pro features a 32MP lens. The primary lenses on both phones are capable of 4K video recording.

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Pro models and the regular Reno 10 feature the identical 32MP selfie shooter on the front, capable of shooting 1080p video.

The storage variants on the Reno 10 Pro+ and the Pro include up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. Keeping the lights on, the Pro+ model is a 4700mAh battery, and the Pro has a slightly smaller 4600mAh battery capacity.

Both batteries support Oppo's SuperVOOC 100W fast charging. The connectivity options on the Pro models include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, and NFC.

Oppo Reno 10

(Image credit: Oppo)

The regular Reno 10 also has a 6.7-inches curved AMOLED display with 2412 × 1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Underneath, the device is powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The device relies on a 64MP primary lens for optics, aided by a 32MP telephoto lens and an 8MP wide-angle camera. These rear cameras are capable of shooting 4K at 30fps. The Reno 10 also has a 4600mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

The other common factor between all the Reno 10 models announced today is that they ship with ColorOS 13.1 out of the box and feature an on-screen fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Reno 10 Pro models are available for to order in the Chinese market. The Reno 10 Pro+ starts at CNY 3899 (~$552) and comes in Twilight Purple, Moonsea Black, and Brilliant Gold colorways. The Reno 10 Pro features Yicai Blue, Moon Sea Black, and Brilliant Gold color options, starting at CNY 3499 (~$495).

Lastly, the regular and mid-range phone competitor, the Reno 10, retails at CNY 2499 (~$354) with the same colorways as the Reno 10 Pro.