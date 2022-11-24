OPPO launches Reno 9 Pro+ in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ and 16GB RAM

What you need to know

OPPO announces its latest Reno 9 series in China.

The flagship Reno 9 Pro+ comes equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset.

The Reno 9 Pro has MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX, and the regular Reno 9 ships with Snapdragon 778G SoCs.

The successors of the OPPO Reno 8 series are official in China. The company has announced a new Reno 9 series featuring OPPO Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and the Reno 9 Pro+.

OPPO has announced (opens in new tab) its latest flagship offering in the home ground, the Reno 9 Pro+. It came with other siblings: the OPPO Reno 9 and the Reno 9 Pro. These devices come as successors to the Reno 8 series, which debuted early this year in multiple regions.

The Reno 9 Pro+ has a familiar design, which resembles older Galaxy phones like the Galaxy S10. It has a center cut-out punch-hole display measuring 6.7 inches. It is an OLED panel with refresh rates of up to 120Hz. On the rear, there's a new camera module that looks inspired by the Galaxy S21 Ultra. That's because it blends in with the metal frame around the corners.

(Image credit: OPPO)

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC powers the OPPO Reno 9 Pro+, the same SoC found in the latest foldable Honor Magic Vs. The device further equips a whopping 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage, making it take on the best Android devices.

For optics, there is a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP super wide angle lens that simultaneously acts as a macro camera. There is an additional 2MP IR lens placed on the camera island.

The punch-hole camera equips a 32MP selfie shooter. For video, the rear cameras support 4K at 60/30fps. The selfie camera maxes out at 1080p (30fps) on the front.

Keeping the lights on is a decent 4700mAh battery which supports OPPO's 80W super flash charge that promises to charge the device to full in around 30 minutes.

(Image credit: OPPO)

On the other hand, the OPPO Reno 9 and the Pro variant come in an identical design as the predecessor featuring rounded edges. Both phones have the same 6.7-inches AMOLED displays with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rates.

The Reno 9 Pro has a Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset, the SoC, first featured in the OnePlus Ace. The Reno 9, on the other hand, has a Snapdragon 778G under the hood. Like the Plus variant, the Reno 9 Pro equips 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage, both featuring faster LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 storage, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Reno 9 has up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, whereas the larger storage models only get the LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 speeds. The other two models are limited to LPDDR4x and UFS 2.2, an essential detail to consider if you're looking to buy one in China with lower storage options.

The Reno 9 Pro and the Reno 9 also differ in the cameras department. While both feature dual cameras, the lenses aren't identical. The Reno 9 Pro equips a 50MP primary camera sensor and a wide-angle 8MP camera. The regular Reno 9 has a 64MP lens next to a 2MP monochrome lens. Both phones, however, have the same 32MP selfie shooter on the front.

The battery capacity and charging speeds on the Reno 9 Pro and the Reno 9 include 4500mAh batteries and the company's 67W SuperVOOC charging speeds.

All three Reno 9 series models share common ground regarding connectivity and authentication. They are 5G-enabled, have Wi-Fi 6 support, and Bluetooth 5.2 (the Reno 9 Pro, however, has Bluetooth 5.3). They all have in-display fingerprint sensors, and support face unlock for authentication. All models also ship with Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out of the box.

(Image credit: OPPO)

The Reno 9 Pro+ comes in three colorways, and the 16GB+256GB model is priced at CNY 3999 (~$560). The larger 16GB+512GB variant costs CNY 4399 (~$616).

The Reno 9 Pro 16GB+256GB variant retails at CNY 3499 (~$490), and the price of the 16GB+512GB variant is set at CNY 3799 (~$532).

The Reno 9 starts at CNY 2499 (~$350) for the 8GB+256GB model. The 12GB+256GB retails at CNY 2699 (~$378), and the higher 12GB+512GB costs CNY 2999 (~$420).

All models are available for consumers in China to purchase from December 2.