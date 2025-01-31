The OnePlus Open 2 could get a huge camera feature that its competition lacks

What you need to know

A tipster from Weibo claims the OPPO Find N5 could sport "telephoto macro support," which could roll over onto the OnePlus Open 2.

Previous rumors claimed the Open 2 could feature a periscope camera, instead, at 50MP, but what's alleged now goes back on that.

OnePlus had reportedly delayed its foldable successor last year and it's now rumored to drop in Q1 2025.

The hopeful are still awaiting the next OnePlus foldable, but a new leak purports an exciting development for its cameras.

Rumors from Weibo tipster Smart Pikachu claim that an OPPO Find N5 telephoto advancement could arrive on the OnePlus Open 2 (via Android Authority). The social media post states OPPO's device could boast macro support on its telephoto lens.

Why this involves the Open 2 is because OnePlus and OPPO and sister companies and the former's devices are usually reworked versions of the latter for global launches.

As the publication notes, telephoto macro support would aid the OnePlus Open 2's abilities to take highly detailed, close-up shots of a subject from further away. It would feel like using a 100mm macro lens on a traditional camera. In reality, it may give consumers more agency over perfecting their shot without disturbing the scene since they're a ways back.

The tipster adds that the OPPO Find N5 is "almost ready," which could indicate its launch is coming up. As we know, the OnePlus Open 2 was supposedly delayed into 2025 — much like OPPO's version — so there's a chance a launch is in the cards in the next few months.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Curiously, we've seen this phone's camera rumors dip back and forth as one from a few months ago dropped the idea of a telephoto. Originally, speculation claims the Open 2 would see a triple camera array consisting of a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP periscope lens. At the time, we mentioned how its predecessor has a 64MP telephoto lens — and the idea of one with macro support has now pushed the periscope thought away.

Those same rumors also purport that the Open 2 could grab wireless charging, something we wished the original had.

Other supposed specs include a 5,700mAh or a 6,000mAh battery setup for the book-style foldable. Recent chatter adds that the phone could sport a "2K Plus full high-definition," as well.

OnePlus started teasing the Open 2 recently with a simple photo showing how thin the device will be. There are some concerns around an overly thin device, like the specifications/features will the OEM have to sacrifice to achieve a slim form factor. Regardless, rumors suggest the device could launch sometime in Q1 2025.