OnePlus and OPPO tease a 'historic' new smartphone display

What you need to know

OnePlus on Weibo has started teasing a new reveal set to occur on October 24, when the world will see a new device with a "historic" display.

The teaser states this has been made in tandem with BOE, while rumors say it may reach a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

While unclear, the upcoming display could be for the OnePlus 12, as it's been rumored to arrive in January 2024.

A "new dawn" is apparently upon us as OnePlus is starting to rev up the teaser engine for an end-of-the-month reveal.

On the social media platform Weibo, OnePlus posted a graphic teasing a "historic moment for Chinese screens" coming on October 24 (via GSMArena). Moreover, it looks like the Chinese OEM's sister company, OPPO, is joining in on this reveal of a new display developed in conjunction with BOE.

Now, while this is vague (on purpose), well-known Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station chimed in with what this reveal could hold. According to the tipster, OnePlus is preparing to debut a device touting a BOE 2K (1440p) resolution display touting 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

The final few rumors speak on the new display's potential upgrade to 2160Hz PWM dimming (which will undoubtedly be a welcome spec for those sensitive to it).

(Image credit: OnePlus / Weibo)

To break things down, the higher the "nit" number is, the brighter the display will be. Google's latest Pixel 8 Pro delivers 2,400 nits of peak brightness while Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra features a display with up to 1,750 nits.

The OnePlus Open, the company's first-ever foldable, was just revealed in full yesterday with a 6.3-inch cover screen and a 7.8-inch internal display that both reach a maximum of 2,800 nits. So, the company's most recent device has shown evidence of its upward trend with how bright it can push a phone's display.

However, the device itself is still currently unknown — but we could have an inkling already. The OnePlus 12 has been bouncing around the rumor mill for a while now, with quite a few intricate details about the phone bubbling up already. The phone has been rumored to arrive with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Additionally, another rumor states the OnePlus 12 could arrive in January 2024. If the company is planning on revealing a device with a "historic" display for Chinese phones, perhaps this lines up well with its upcoming flagship device.