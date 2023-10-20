OnePlus and OPPO tease a 'historic' new smartphone display
Continuous efforts to raise the bar for smartphones.
What you need to know
- OnePlus on Weibo has started teasing a new reveal set to occur on October 24, when the world will see a new device with a "historic" display.
- The teaser states this has been made in tandem with BOE, while rumors say it may reach a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.
- While unclear, the upcoming display could be for the OnePlus 12, as it's been rumored to arrive in January 2024.
A "new dawn" is apparently upon us as OnePlus is starting to rev up the teaser engine for an end-of-the-month reveal.
On the social media platform Weibo, OnePlus posted a graphic teasing a "historic moment for Chinese screens" coming on October 24 (via GSMArena). Moreover, it looks like the Chinese OEM's sister company, OPPO, is joining in on this reveal of a new display developed in conjunction with BOE.
Now, while this is vague (on purpose), well-known Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station chimed in with what this reveal could hold. According to the tipster, OnePlus is preparing to debut a device touting a BOE 2K (1440p) resolution display touting 3,000 nits of peak brightness.
The final few rumors speak on the new display's potential upgrade to 2160Hz PWM dimming (which will undoubtedly be a welcome spec for those sensitive to it).
To break things down, the higher the "nit" number is, the brighter the display will be. Google's latest Pixel 8 Pro delivers 2,400 nits of peak brightness while Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra features a display with up to 1,750 nits.
The OnePlus Open, the company's first-ever foldable, was just revealed in full yesterday with a 6.3-inch cover screen and a 7.8-inch internal display that both reach a maximum of 2,800 nits. So, the company's most recent device has shown evidence of its upward trend with how bright it can push a phone's display.
However, the device itself is still currently unknown — but we could have an inkling already. The OnePlus 12 has been bouncing around the rumor mill for a while now, with quite a few intricate details about the phone bubbling up already. The phone has been rumored to arrive with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.
Additionally, another rumor states the OnePlus 12 could arrive in January 2024. If the company is planning on revealing a device with a "historic" display for Chinese phones, perhaps this lines up well with its upcoming flagship device.
Get the Android Central Newsletter
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Nickolas is always excited about tech and getting his hands on it. Writing for him can vary from delivering the latest tech story to scribbling in his journal. When Nickolas isn't hitting a story, he's often grinding away at a game or chilling with a book in his hand.