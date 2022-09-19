Nothing phone (1) updates with ear (1) app integration and more camera improvements

What you need to know

The Nothing phone (1) update 1.1.4 is beginning its gradual release.

Nothing ear (1) app integration is included alongside more camera improvements.

This Nothing OS update features the latest September 2022 security patch, too.

The Nothing phone (1) has already begun its gradual rollout for update version 1.1.4 based on Android 12.

A screenshot of the changelog for the latest update was posted on Reddit. The patch notes detail a trio of new features, one of which is the latest integration of all Nothing ear (1) app features within the Nothing OS. Nothing explains that with the new integration, users can customize gesture controls and switch the earbuds' ANC (active noise cancellation) modes (Light and Maximum) easier within the Quick Settings or your typical Settings menu.

According to Financial Express, the 1.1.4 update is a 136MB download.

The Nothing phone (1) has received more improvements to its camera. Nothing has improved the ultra-wide camera's color calibration and color consistency between the device's main and ultra-wide sensors. The update also builds on the camera's motion detection algorithm, which should improve its stability when capturing moving objects.

Nothing OS has received some welcome additions, such as the latest September 2022 security patch. Along with the update's reduction of battery consumption for the phone's always on display, Nothing has also improved the device's face unlock algorithm.

Nothing OS version 1.1.4 comes only a month after update 1.1.3. Nothing had touched on its camera back then by allowing Glyph lighting, Night Mode, and HDR to optimize an image's color and brightness for faster processing times. That update also sought to enhance the quality of photos taken using the phone's ultra-wide lens, digital zoom, and selfie camera.

While the latest Nothing OS 1.1.4 update is still based on Android 12, an Android 13 upgrade is expected. Nothing CEO Carl Pei stated that while the company wouldn't "rush on updates at the expense of user experience," an Android 13 beta is slated to hit Nothing phones by the end of the year. This would most likely take us into 2023 before we see a stable Android 13 launch on the Nothing phone (1).