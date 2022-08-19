Nothing phone (1) update brings tons of camera improvements and bug fixes

What you need to know

A new update appears to be rolling out for the Nothing phone (1).

The update brings several improvements to the front and rear cameras.

The update enables Adaptive Battery and a new fingerprint UI.

The Nothing phone (1) hasn't been out very long, but it's already receiving fairly consistent updates. Users have already spotted the next update, which appears to be rolling out slowly and comes with some welcome camera improvements and bug fixes.

A Reddit user posted a screenshot of the changelog for firmware version 1.1.3. It looks like a reasonably sizeable update, offering new features and more for the Nothing phone (1). Google's Adaptive Battery feature found on Pixel phones is now available, which will detect app usage and adjust accordingly to extend battery life. Nothing is also introducing a new fingerprint verification UI for third-party apps.

In addition to the new features, the camera is getting a number of enhancements. The phone will now optimize the image for color and brightness when using Glyph lighting. Night Mode and HDR should also take less time to process, which hopefully means less time holding your phone still when taking low-light shots. Additional enhancements aim to improve photo quality when using the ultrawide lens, digital zoom, and selfie camera.

Among these enhancements are quite a few bug fixes that Nothing phone (1) owners should appreciate, including smoother performance when scrolling on apps like Twitter. Users should also no longer experience the lock screen crashing when trying to open a notification and using the fingerprint sensor.

Firmware version 1.1.3 comes in at roughly 65MB and arrives just three weeks after version 1.1.2, which improved support for third-party chargers. From the looks of it, this update doesn't appear to be widely available just yet (our unit has yet to receive it), but it will likely appear on more devices in the coming days.

Of course, availability for the Nothing phone (1) is still somewhat limited for many, particularly those of us in the United States. However, there are still plenty of exceptional Nothing phone (1) alternatives that you might consider if you're in the market for a good affordable smartphone.