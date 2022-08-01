Nothing Phone (1) update improves third-party charger support, brings UI tweaks

What you need to know

Nothing has released a new software update for the Nothing phone (1).

The latest Nothing OS version introduces a new toggle for showing the fingerprint icon when the screen is turned off.

It also improves third-party charger support and, by default, turns off the always-on display at night.

Nothing's maiden smartphone is picking up a new software update a few weeks after its market release, including better third-party charger compatibility, always-on display improvements, and a few UI changes.

The latest release bumps Nothing OS version to 1.1.2. It comes hot on the heels of the July 2022 Android security patch and bug fixes that made its way to the Nothing phone (1) last month. That update included an NFT Gallery widget and a Tesla control feature.

Perhaps the most notable part of the new update is the improved charging performance of the phone (via GSMArena (opens in new tab)). This means that Nothing has enhanced third-party charger support for its answer to the best cheap Android phones.

You'll also be able to set the time for the always-on display and have it turn off by default at night. That said, you can still manually control when the feature appears.

The Nothing phone (1) has also added a toggle for displaying the fingerprint scanner icon even when the display is turned off. This occurs every time the device is moved. There's a noticeable improvement to its fingerprint scanner's speed as well.

That said, some existing issues, such as the audio quality and unreliable face unlock, still linger, GSMArena notes.

As usual, the new update includes a bunch of bug fixes and stability improvements. It comes in at 38.28MB, though it is unclear which regions are receiving the update. You can check for yourself by navigating to the Software update section of your phone's settings.