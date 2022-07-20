Major Nothing phone (1) update includes July 2022 patch, Tesla control feature, and more

What you need to know

Nothing is already issuing an update for the phone (1).

The update includes the July 2022 Android security patch and bug fixes.

Several new features are included in the update, including an NFT Gallery widget and a Tesla control feature.

Customers that pick up the Nothing phone (1) as it goes on sale will be treated to a jam-packed day-one update with several bug fixes, improvements, and new features.

The Nothing phone (1) update was spotted by Alex Dobie, who posted a screenshot of the changelog on Twitter.

In addition to the July 2022 security patch, the update also includes a bug fix related to the fingerprint scanner. There are also improvements to face unlock, battery life optimizations, and improved reliability of the Glyph interface.

The update also brings some improvements to its already decent set of cameras.

There are a few new features included in the update, two of which are labeled "experimental." The first is a "Tesla control feature" that will integrate your phone with a Tesla (assuming you own one) to control the car from the device. The second is an "NFT Gallery" widget for those of you interested in that sort of thing.

Lastly, users can now remove the Search Bar from the home screen.

Big OTA rolling out for Nothing Phone 1 pic.twitter.com/J9hB18zdn2July 20, 2022 See more

In our early testing of the phone, we received an update from build 1.0.0 to 1.0.2, including stability fixes and camera improvements.

The new 1.1.0 build has begun rolling out for users that already have the phone in hand and should be available to new Nothing phone (1) owners. The update appears to come in at around 111MB, which isn't bad.

As far as software support goes, the Nothing phone (1) is already at a good start. The phone will support up to three major OS upgrades and four years of security patches. That's in line with some of the best Android phones on the market, so hopefully Nothing is about to keep this up.