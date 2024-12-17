Last chance! Grab the Galaxy S24 Ultra for the price of a latte during Verizon's Christmas sale

Step aside Amazon, some of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals of the holiday season have just dropped from an unlikely source: Verizon Wireless. From now through December 25th, the Big Three carrier is slashing $1,119.99 off the super-powered Galaxy S24 Ultra when you add an eligible line to your wireless service, dropping the price of the phone down to only $5 per month for 36 months.

Of course, this isn't exactly a no-strings discount — you'll need to sign up for Unlimited Ultimate to receive the savings — but if you've had your eye on that plan anyway, this is the perfect way to get your hands on one of the year's best Android phones for next to nothing.

Get one of the year's best phones for $5/month

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $5.00 per month with Unlimited Ultimate plan at Verizon Pick up the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra from Verizon during the carrier's holiday sale and add a line with the Unlimited Ultimate plan to receive $1,119.99 in promo credits over 36 months. That knocks the price of the phone down to only $5 per month! The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is easily one of the most powerful Android devices released this year, with a glorious AMOLED display, embedded S Pen stylus, and seven years of OS/security updates guaranteed. 👀Alternative deal: $1,299.99 $999.99 (unlocked) at Amazon

Described as "one of the best phones I've ever reviewed" by senior editor Nicholas Sutrich, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a masterclass in Android technology. You get all of the Galaxy AI features you could ever need straight out of the box, plus an ultra-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, outstanding cameras, and seven years of guaranteed software updates. As if those specs weren't enough, the Ultra's 6.8-inch AMOLED 120Hz QHD+ display is easily one of the nicest-looking things I've ever seen in a phone.

This Verizon deal doesn't require a trade-in, but if you do have an old or broken device lying around, send it in to Verizon for a $1,000 discount. You'll still need to sign up for a qualified data plan, but the eligible options expand to include the more-affordable Unlimited Welcome and Unlimited Plus plans. There's also a promo that gets you a free 75-inch Samsung smart TV when you order the phone!