I tested over 75 phones in 2023 — here's what you should buy for Prime Day

I thought 2022 was busy for phone launches, but phone manufacturers managed to outdo themselves this year. I've already got over 75 phones this year, and there are still a few launches left to go. A particular standout this year has been OnePlus; the Chinese manufacturer managed to turn its fortunes around with the launch of the OnePlus 11 — one of its best phones to date.

The company is set to introduce its first foldable — the OnePlus Open — shortly, but as that's still a little way away, I want to turn my attention back to the OnePlus 11. The phone includes all the features reserved for the Pro versions in years past, and the best part is its affordability: starting out at just $699, it managed to undercut Samsung, Xiaomi, and Google. What's even better is that you can now get your hands on the OnePlus 11 for just $569, making it a fantastic bargain.

OnePlus 11 (8GB/128GB): $699 $569 at Amazon The OnePlus 11 has it all: a gorgeous design, terrific cameras with Hasselblad tuning, powerful hardware that's built to last, ultra-fast charging with excellent battery life, and long-term software updates. There really isn't anything missing here, and when you factor in the value on offer, you are getting one of the best phone bargains of 2023.



The OnePlus 11 costs a lot less than the Galaxy S23 at the moment, and it has a few key advantages: you get much better charging tech, better cameras, and a screen that's just as vibrant in daily use. The best part is that the screen has dynamic refresh, so it automatically adjusts the refresh based on the content on the screen. You'll also get the same number of software updates, and while this is a small thing, you get an 80W charger bundled in the package — Samsung doesn't bother with that.

The OnePlus 11 is terrific in daily use, and it uses the same hardware as the Galaxy S23. Then there's the design, and the large camera island at the back that seamlessly merges into the mid-frame is gorgeous. You get a glass back (unlike Samsung), and the OnePlus 11 managed to withstand a few tumbles without any issues whatsoever.

While Xiaomi and OPPO have devices that can go up against the OnePlus 11, you won't find these on sale in North America, and your choice of Android phones is down to Samsung, Google, and OnePlus. While that still means you get a decent selection of phones, the OnePlus 11 is a particularly standout choice this year, and the fact that it's down to just $569 makes it a no-brainer. If you need more storage, the 16GB/256GB model is down to $649.