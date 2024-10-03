I just scored 50% OFF the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) and October Prime Day hasn't even started yet

If you're interested in foldable phones and you don't mind using a last-gen device, I just uncovered a Motorola deal that might be perfect. Just a few days before Amazon's October Prime Day (aka Big Deal Days) is set to kick off, Best Buy is slashing a whopping 40% off the Motorola Razr Plus (2023), a foldable phone that we considered nearly perfect when it was first unveiled last year.

That price reduction is applied automatically when you buy the phone unlocked, but your discount will increase to 50% if you activate the phone on Best Buy's website. It's one of the best Prime Day Motorola deals I've seen so far, and the sale event hasn't even started yet (nor is this an Amazon discount, for that matter).

Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: $999.99 $599.99 unlocked, $499.99 with activation at Best Buy Despite being a last-gen foldable, the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) still impresses, thanks to its powerful Snapdragon chipset, durable teardrop hinge, and vibrant cover display that lets you use important apps and features while the phone is closed. It may not have the best battery life and the cameras are nothing to write home about, but with a discount of up to 50% up for grabs, it's a pretty unbeatable opportunity.

✅Recommended if: you want a great foldable phone experience but you don't want to drop a bunch of cash; you take a lot of selfies or you simply enjoy a stylish phone.

❌Skip this deal if: you need incredible cameras or loads of battery life; you can afford the newer Razr Plus (2024).

Obviously, if you can afford it, you'll have an better overall experience by going with the Motorola Razr Plus (2024). The upgrades are considerable with the new model, but you'll probably end up paying around $300 more, so it's up to you whether or not the 2024 model is worth it.

For me, I'm happy to lose some fancy AI features and battery life if it means I can save some cash ahead of Big Deal Days — and it's not like the Razr Plus (2023) is a serious downgrade. I'm still getting the efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with consistent bi-monthly security updates, and the vegan leather finish gives the phone a premium look and feel. For my wireless needs, that's more than enough.