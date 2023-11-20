Hurry! The Samsung Galaxy A54 hits another record low price ahead of Black Friday
The Galaxy A54 is even cheaper than the Pixel 6a right now.
It may only be Monday afternoon, but Amazon's Black Friday sale is already making history by slashing an epic 28% off the Samsung Galaxy A54, one of our favorite midrange phones of 2023. That's the cheapest that the phone has ever been, and it was already pretty darn cheap when it hit store shelves last March.
For just $324.99 today, you're getting a perfectly-balanced Android phone with a vivid 120Hz OLED display, a large and efficient 5,000mAh battery, and the totally respectable Exynos 1380 chipset. And like all the best Samsung phones, you'll get years of software support and security updates guaranteed. Of course, as a sub-$500 phone, the Galaxy A54 doesn't exactly have the most premium construction, but as described in our 4/5-star review, it's the "best plastic build (we've) ever seen from Samsung".
The Galaxy A54 drops to its lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday
Samsung Galaxy A54 128GB:
$449.99 $324.99 at Amazon
Just a few days before Black Friday officially hits, Amazon is dropping $125 off the price of the already-affordable Galaxy A54, making it cheaper than ever before. This is a straight discount, no trade-in required and no strings attached. That said, if you are looking for a trade-in opportunity, it's worth noting that Samsung is also offering up to $250 of credit if you send them an old or broken phone.
Price tracker: Best Buy - $324.99 | Samsung - $449.99, enhanced trade-in credit
Wait! What about the Pixel 7a?
Google Pixel 7a 128GB:
$499 $374 at Amazon
It's hard to mention the Galaxy A54 without bringing up the Google Pixel 7a, the other excellent sub-$500 phone that dropped this year. The Galaxy A54 vs. the Google Pixel 7a debate is a worthy discussion if you're torn between the two phones, but I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that the Pixel 7a is also getting a historic 25% discount during Black Friday.
In other words, if you have an extra $50 to spend and you're not a Samsung diehard, it might be worth making the jump to Pixel.
Quick links
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the Android Central team.
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.