Hurry! The Samsung Galaxy A54 hits another record low price ahead of Black Friday

It may only be Monday afternoon, but Amazon's Black Friday sale is already making history by slashing an epic 28% off the Samsung Galaxy A54, one of our favorite midrange phones of 2023. That's the cheapest that the phone has ever been, and it was already pretty darn cheap when it hit store shelves last March.

For just $324.99 today, you're getting a perfectly-balanced Android phone with a vivid 120Hz OLED display, a large and efficient 5,000mAh battery, and the totally respectable Exynos 1380 chipset. And like all the best Samsung phones, you'll get years of software support and security updates guaranteed. Of course, as a sub-$500 phone, the Galaxy A54 doesn't exactly have the most premium construction, but as described in our 4/5-star review, it's the "best plastic build (we've) ever seen from Samsung".

Wait! What about the Pixel 7a?