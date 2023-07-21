How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: what deals can you expect?

The phone hasn't even officially been announced, and yet we're already on the hunt for the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals. Naturally, we can't guarantee anything just yet, but these are the preorder offers that we expect to see once the device officially goes on sale.

If you haven't heard, Samsung Unpacked is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, July 26th at 7am ET, and all of the rumors and leaks that we've seen so far indicate that we'll be getting a first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Watch 6, and a lineup of new Samsung tablets during the event.

How much will it cost? What are the specs? This guide will answer all of these questions based on info we've received from our reliable sources, plus we'll tell you everything you need to know so you're first in line to get your hands on this innovative foldable.

Save $50 on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, no payment required Before we start on our predictions, it's worth mentioning that Samsung will hook you up with a $50 credit when you sign up for their Galaxy Reserve program. They only require your name and email address, and you can use that $50 on any upcoming Galaxy device that's announced during Unpacked. There's no payment required today and you can always change your mind later if you no longer want to order the device.

Deals we expect

Samsung You can expect Samsung to launch preorder promotions as soon as Unpacked is over. These typically come in the form of enhanced trade-in opportunities, but you might also get some instant credit or a free protective case out of the deal. Samsung generally offers exclusive color options for new devices, as well. Recommended if you like: trade-in offers, free stuff, stylish colors

Verizon Verizon is generally among the first to launch preorder deals when new devices are announced. In fact, we've seen the carrier offer up to $1,000 of trade-in credit when you send them an old device and add an eligible line. And as with nearly every Verizon deal under the sun, you can expect to get a $200 voucher if you're switching from a competing carrier. Recommended if you like: trade-in offers, updating your wireless service

AT&T If past device launches are any indication, AT&T will be kicking off their preorder promotions shortly after Unpacked wraps up. Similar to Verizon, AT&T will probably hook you up with a great deal if you trade in and/or update your wireless service. Recommended if you like: trade-in offers, updating your wireless service

Best Buy Best Buy is usually a little slower on the draw when it comes to upcoming devices, but depending on the preorder situation, the retailer has been known to offer discounts when you activate phones through their site. They also hook customers up with free subscriptions to streaming services and the like. Recommended if you like: free entertainment perks, unlocked phones

What you need to know

When is Samsung Unpacked?

As we mentioned above, Galaxy Unpacked is expect to kick off on July 26 at 4 am PT / 7 am ET / 12 pm BST / 8 pm KST. As usual, the event will likely be livestreamed on YouTube and the official Samsung site.

Although some events have been held in places like New York City, Singapore, and Barcelona, this year's Unpacked will take place in the company's home base of Seoul, South Korea, hence the early start time. To learn more, check out our how to watch Galaxy Unpacked guide.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cost?

According to leaks and rumors we've received so far, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 isn't going to be cheap. For some perspective, both the Z Fold 3 and the Z Fold 4 launched with $1,800 price tags, and it looks like the newest generation will be about the same. It's also worth noting that the Google Pixel Fold, Samsung's biggest competition in the foldable space, retails around there, so we can all but guarantee that the Z Fold 5 will be at least $1,799.

On the bright side, generous Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals began to appear almost immediately when that phone was announced, so we can expect the same to occur with the Z Fold 5. Samsung is aware that $1.8k is a lot for the average person, so even if they aren't released immediately, money-saving opportunities are sure to follow closely behind the phone's unveiling.

When that happens, you'll find the best Z Fold 5 offers on this page.

What are the specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 5?

We have a pretty good track record of distilling rumors into accurate information, but still, take the predictions in this section with a grain of salt. We can say with near-certainty that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have the excellent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood. That's the same chip found in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is arguably the most powerful Android phone on the market today.

You can also bank on finding a pair of vibrant AMOLED displays on the Z Fold 5, likely with a 120Hz refresh rate, alongside some excellent cameras that should rival those found in the S23 lineup.

Of course, the name of the game in the foldable space right now is thinness. The Google Pixel Fold launched with an impressively thin construction that folded totally flat, so you can expect the Z Fold 5 to attempt the same. On the flip side, this thinness also means that the Z Fold 5 probably won't have the space to hold an S Pen stylus.