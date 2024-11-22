How to score over $1,500 of FREE Android devices during Verizon's Black Friday sale (no, that's not a typo)

Verizon's Black Friday deals are here, and while they aren't as straightforward as simply grabbing a discount from Amazon or Best Buy, you stand to save a ridiculous amount of cash if you play your cards right. One deal in particular has been dominating the airwaves: purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus with a trade-in and eligible Unlimited plan and you'll get the phone, a Galaxy Watch 7, AND a Galaxy Tab S9 FE for free! Sounds pretty great, but what are the specifics? Let's dive in.

Get the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for FREE at Verizon

✅Recommended if: you're prepared to sign up or upgrade to a new wireless plan; you have an old or broken device to trade in.

❌Skip this deal if: you're happy with your current wireless carrier; you can't afford Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Indeed, Unlimited Ultimate is Verizon's most expensive plan, but you get a lot of bang for your buck. I'm talking about 5G Ultra Wideband, 60GB of mobile hotspot data every month, and unlimited talk, text, and data in over 210 countries worldwide. The plan starts at $90 per month per line, but you can drop that down considerably by adding multiple lines at once.

Verizon is also being pretty generous with the trade-in devices it accepts for this Black Friday deal. I was surprised to see that my old Galaxy S20 FE earned me the full amount, which means I'm eligible to get the $1,500 worth of devices when I add a line with the Unlimited Ultimate plan.

For sure, Verizon deals like this aren't for everyone, but if you can make it work for you, it's quite the holiday miracle!