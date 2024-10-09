Hold the phone! The Google Pixel 8 is just $449 for October Prime Day

Even with the Pixel 9 as Google's current hero product, there's never been a better time to buy the Pixel 8 with this amazing 36% discount, taking the price of the 128GB model all the way down to just $449!

This makes it even cheaper than the budget Pixel 8a's regular price. The Pixel 8 has long been in our best Android phones list thanks to its superb blend of features and price. It might not be able to do a few of the new AI tricks that the Pixel 9 series can, but with seven years of software updates and superb cameras, this crazy-good Prime Day deal makes it the best option under $500 which you shouldn't miss.

See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Google Pixel 8 128GB: $699 $449 at Amazon The Pixel 8 is still an excellent Android phone one year later, and it's at an all-time low with this superb Prime Day deal of just $449 for the 128GB variant. This base model is a steal if you mostly rely on the cloud to store your files. It lacks some of the latest specs found in the Pixel 9 series, but it has its fair share of AI wizardry, excellent cameras, premium build quality, and a bright 120Hz OLED display. As we enter day two of Big Deal Days, this is one of the Pixel deals to beat.

✅Recommended if: You're okay with 128GB of local storage; you need flagship cameras; you want more than five years of software updates.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a gaming-grade processor; you already have a Pixel 8a; you need very fast charging speeds.

The Google Pixel 8a has been our go-to recommendation as the best Android phone under $500, but the Pixel 8 trumps it with this stellar Prime Day deal. It's hard to find anything better at $449 if your priority is having a great set of cameras and long-term software updates. Google will eventually phase this phone out, which would explain this rock-bottom deal price, so why not make the most of the opportunity?

The Pixel 8 has its share of limitations like there's no telephoto camera, so all zoom shots will be digital only (albeit, still better than most phones). Also, Google's Tensor processor hasn't been the best at intense activities like competitive gaming. But if you can live with a couple of these shortcomings, you'll find the Pixel 8 has a lot to love like its IP68 rating, bright and crisp 6.2-inch display, compact and comfortable size, and strong 5G support for all the major U.S. carriers.