Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 appear in dummy units, revealing their predicted design

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 design showcased through new dummy units.

The design appears quite similar to what we have seen in the previous renders.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks sharper like the Galaxy S24 Ultra model.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are anticipated to release at an Unpacked event in Paris on July 10. As we near launch, both devices were spotted in their dummy units, revealing what they would look like in real life.

These new images of both foldables, shared by 9to5Google, fully showcase the devices, revealing their squared-off designs for the first time. Seeing the images doesn’t entirely feel new because the foldable phones' were earlier shared through leaked renders, which showed off a new design.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

The same design has been reflected even with the dummy units shared by the publication. This means that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature sharp edges instead of rounded ones, as seen in the predecessor, Galaxy Z Fold 5. It is very akin to what we are used to on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was recently released in Titanium Yellow.

Aside from that major change, the rest of the Z Fold 6 appears the same. However, earlier reports indicated that there would be a slightly wider cover screen on the Z Fold 6, with minimum bezels compared to before.

The dummy unit image of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 also showcases a significant amount of crease on the foldable screen, which may or may not be reflected on the official unit when it arrives sometime later in July after the launch event.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

Unlike the bigger foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 looks identical to the Z Flip 5 without any significant design changes like squared-off edges; instead, it will still have rounded corners. The camera setup also seems to be the same as the previous iteration.

Another recent marketing image leak confirmed that the Z Flip 6 will still sport the folder-shaped cover screen. The clamshell is also expected to see significant internal improvements like a bigger battery, a 50MP primary sensor, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

We should be able to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 formally and Z Flip 6 in roughly two weeks, at which point we should also be able to learn more about their design and other upgrades and how they compare to these dummy units.