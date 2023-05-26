Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5 could release in a few additional bold colors

What you need to know

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been tipped to come in blue, green, platinum, and yellow in addition to previously rumored colors.

The Z Fold 5 may gain a blue and platinum colorway of its own.

Both foldables may see a launch at the end of July.

Deciding what color your phone should be is arguably pretty difficult and Samsung's upcoming foldable phone release may make that decision a little tougher.

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), spilled some information on Twitter regarding some potential new colorways for the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Allegedly, the Z Flip 5 may come in blue, green, platinum, and yellow. We've been hearing speculation about the possible color options for the clamshell foldable for a while now. Previously, it was rumored that the Z Flip 5 would come in Beige, gray, light green, and light pink.

Some new Z Flip 5 colors:BlueGreenPlatinumYellowalong with the previous higher volume colors of Beige, Gray, Light Green and Light Pink. Also seeing Blue and Platinum on the Fold 5 along with the higher volume colors of Beige, Black and Light Blue.May 26, 2023 See more

Only time will tell how good these colors will look on the final product, but consumers may want to keep it in the back of their minds that the Z Flip 5 may feature some solid, bolder colors with blue, green, and yellow, over the lighter color options previously rumored.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 got in on the recent string of rumors, as well, with Young detailing that the book-folding phone may receive a blue and platinum colorway of its own. Going back, the Z Fold 5 was previously rumored to come in only three options: Beige, black, and light blue.

The recently leaked full renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 have given us something to digest in the meantime. The clamshell foldable's irregular, large cover display may have a lot to offer, allowing users to customize the screen with widgets and other such features for quick access without needing to unfold it. The Z Fold 5, on the other hand, has been tipped to be thinner and lighter as Samsung looks to introduce a gapless design due to its new hinge.

The Korean tech giant will debut these new foldables during its next Unpacked event later this year. However, a rumor from a person close to the subject stated Samsung could be eyeing the final week of July to hold its event. Perhaps that'll put us at a July 26 event date, but we'll have to wait for official word from the company. Apparently, Samsung is interested in moving its event date up a couple of weeks, as doing so could boost its performance going into the third quarter.