$310 off a Galaxy S22 Ultra? You'd better believe it on Prime Day

Looking for a phone that can do it all but aren't crazy about paying over a thousand dollars for it? You're in luck, because this Samsung Galaxy S22 Prime Day deal will get you $310 off the regular price (opens in new tab), putting it at under $900. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the Galaxy S22 Ultra since it launched earlier this year, making this one incredible deal you simply cannot pass up!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1199 $889 at Amazon

Get an ultra deal on the most ultra phone of the year. With a built-in stylus and the ability to zoom up to 100x away, the Galaxy S22 Ultra packs everything you could ever want into its sleek metal and glass frame.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra packs in the best smartphone camera that can zoom up to 100x away and still deliver impressive detail. It's one of those features you don't realize you need until you have it, then you can never go back to a normal smartphone. Don't believe me? Try taking a decent picture of anything that's more than 20ft away with another phone and you'll start to understand why.

Not only that, but you can zoom in up to 20x while recording video and still get nice, clear quality. It's impressive, to say the least, and it'll make all the difference in the world when trying to record your child's next recital or just trying to capture a funny moment without being super close to the action.

Aside from the superb camera, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra packs in One UI 4.1 — and soon One UI 5, based on Android 13 — which packs in a bevy of features that you won't want to live without. Again, just like the camera, once you start using Samsung's software and get used to all the features, you simply don't want to use another phone again.

And let's not forget the built-in stylus, better known as the S Pen. Samsung's S Pen isn't just another lame old stylus. It's packed with Wacom technology that makes it sub-millimeter accurate and features thousands of pressure levels, so it writes more like a real pen. Best yet, you can turn off finger writing while in many apps like Samsung Notes, so you won't mistakenly start writing with your finger instead of the pen.

So what are you waiting for? Jump on this deal before it's gone because we haven't seen the phone priced this low before.