Does the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) support a stylus?

Does the Motorola Edge+ support a stylus? Best answer: Yes, the Motorola Edge+ (2022) supports input using a stylus. However, there is one condition: the smartphone does not support third-party styluses, and you will be required to buy an official $80 case to ensure compatibility with it. The case also comes with a groove to dock and charge the official Motorola Edge+ (2022) stylus wirelessly because there is no slot on the phone to dock the stylus.

Why does stylus support on Motorola Edge+ (2022) matter?

In the last few years, Motorola has struggled under pressure from brands offering the exact specifications for a much more competitive price. It has been banking on its mid-range series to bounce back, and its diligence appears to have provided it with a sufficient boost to launch its first reasonable flagship smartphone; especially given the significant gap since the last one.

After several years of reprieve, Motorola announced a true flagship smartphone — the Motorola Edge+ (2022) — earlier this year. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and touts specifications that warrant a flagship’s recognition. At $1,000, the 2022 Edge+ may seem exorbitantly priced — and tragically dull beside the likes of the Galaxy S22 Plus, the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the even more affordable Xiaomi 12 Pro. However, it packs in features such as stylus support, and a wireless desktop mode that none of the other smartphones we mentioned above can boast.

Yes, that’s correct! The Motorola Edge+ (2022) comes with inbuilt support for an active stylus, a feature that places it in the same category as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

However, unlike its more affordable sibling — the Motorola G Stylus, the Edge+ (2022) does not feature a dedicated slot for the stylus. Instead, it takes the same approach as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and requires you to buy a folio case separately to attach the stylus.

The Motorola’s stylus + folio bundle for the Edge+ (2022) (opens in new tab) is officially available for $80 on the brand’s website. You must also note that since the smartphone does not have a dedicated slot for the stylus, it attaches to the back of the folio — instead of on the side. This allows it to charge using the reverse wireless charging on the Motorola flagship.

Which stylus is supported on the Motorola Edge+ (2022)?

(Image credit: Motorola)

There is one more caveat with stylus support on the Motorola Edge+ (2022). The phone does not support third-party active styluses from other popular brands in the market, such as Wacom. This is in contrast to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which supports styluses from brands including Logitech, Lenovo, and Wacom, as well as the Galaxy Note’s S Pen, besides the stylus bundled with the official case.

Therefore, you have no other option but to buy the official folio case for the Motorola Edge+ (2022). At $80, it is not exactly a bad bet considering the functionality it adds to the smartphone, making it a desirable option for anyone who wants a stock Android interface and faster charging than the Galaxy S22 Ultra.