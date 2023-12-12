This Verizon Fios deal makes Black Friday look like a joke: get a FREE Xbox Series S AND $300 of gift cards for Christmas
This home internet deal just keeps getting better
Step aside Cyber Monday, Verizon just launched a Christmas deal that puts all other carrier offers to shame. Sign up for the Verizon Fios 1 Gig plan or 5G Home Plus plan and the carrier-turned-internet-provider will give you an Xbox Series S, a $100 Verizon gift card, AND a $200 Amazon gift card for free. I'm not joking. That's enough free stuff to complete all of your holiday shopping in one fell swoop, plus you're getting some great home internet with a 5-year price guarantee and no annual contract.
It's probably the most random Christmas deal that I've seen all year, but hey, I'm certainly not complaining. The biggest catch is that it may take Verizon up to six weeks to send you the console — so probably no Christmas delivery — but you'll get the gift cards within 48 hours.
Sign up for Verizon Fios or 5G Home Internet and get a FREE Xbox Series S + $100 Verizon gift card + $200 Amazon gift card
Sick of sluggish Wi-Fi? Sign up for Verizon Fios' 1 Gig plan ($64.99/month) or 5G Home Plus plan ($45/month) and you'll get higher download speeds throughout your home, a five-year price guarantee, and no annual contracts whatsoever.
Perhaps even better than the internet coverage itself, if you sign up for either of these plans before the deal expires you'll get an Xbox Series S console, a $100 Verizon gift card, and a $200 Amazon gift card, all for 100% free.
More holiday deals — quick links
- Amazon: Up to 50% off smartphones, TVs, and more
- Best Buy: Historic price drops on phones, TVs, tech
- Samsung: Up to $1,000 off TVs, Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, trade-in offers
- Walmart: Sitewide deals on appliances, games, tech
- Verizon: Up to $1,000 off Samsung, bundle discounts, free phones
- AT&T: Free S23 Plus, Z Flip 5, iPhone 15 with eligible trade-in/new line
- Mint Mobile: $600 off Pixel 7 Pro, plus six months of free wireless
- Lenovo: Up to 77% off PCs, monitors, and more
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.