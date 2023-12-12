This Verizon Fios deal makes Black Friday look like a joke: get a FREE Xbox Series S AND $300 of gift cards for Christmas

Step aside Cyber Monday, Verizon just launched a Christmas deal that puts all other carrier offers to shame. Sign up for the Verizon Fios 1 Gig plan or 5G Home Plus plan and the carrier-turned-internet-provider will give you an Xbox Series S, a $100 Verizon gift card, AND a $200 Amazon gift card for free. I'm not joking. That's enough free stuff to complete all of your holiday shopping in one fell swoop, plus you're getting some great home internet with a 5-year price guarantee and no annual contract.

It's probably the most random Christmas deal that I've seen all year, but hey, I'm certainly not complaining. The biggest catch is that it may take Verizon up to six weeks to send you the console — so probably no Christmas delivery — but you'll get the gift cards within 48 hours.