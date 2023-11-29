Walmart's Cyber Monday sale ends today — here are the last-minute tech deals you need to see

By Patrick Farmer
published

Now's your last chance!

The Cyber Monday sales have officially come to an end, but Walmart is extending many of their tech deals until this evening (November 29th). If you're still looking for some last-minute discounts on popular devices, now's your chance: we've gathered five of our favorite deals below. 

I'm talking about deals like a full $100 off the acclaimed XM4 headphones from Sony, a Galaxy Watch for just $99 bucks, and a massive $522 discount on a 55-inch Frame TV. Naturally, that's just the tip of the iceberg, so check out the full list of deals or keep reading for our recommended picks. Most of these offers end this evening, so don't wait to make your move!

1. Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: $348

1. Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: $348 $264.99 at Walmart 

Although they've been unseated as the best pair of wireless headphones that money can buy (the top spot now goes to Sony's newer XM5), the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still a phenomenal choice for most people, especially when you pair the cans with a $83 discount during Walmart's Cyber Week sale.  

Price tracker: Amazon - $348 | Best Buy - $349.99

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm: $149.99

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm: $149.99 $99 at Walmart

Complete with a physical rotating bezel, a stainless steel construction, and all the health and fitness tracking technology you could ever need, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic continues to reign as one of the best Samsung smartwatches that money can buy. Thanks to Walmart's Cyber Monday sale, you can get one of these 42mm wearables for just shy of a Benjamin. 

Price tracker: Amazon - $149.99 | Samsung - $349.99

3. Samsung 55" Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K smart TV: $1,499.99

3. Samsung 55" Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K smart TV: $1,499.99 $977.99 at Walmart

Samsung's The Frame TVs are cool because they combine the specs of a powerful smart TV with the elegant appearance of a work of art in your home. They're also pretty expensive, which is why we're happy to see Walmart slash over $500 off this 55-inch model during the remaining hours of the Cyber Monday sale. 

Price tracker: Amazon - $977.99

4. Anker 24,000 mAh 140W Power Bank: $159.99

4. Anker 24,000 mAh 140W Power Bank: $159.99 $99.99 at Walmart

This pocket-sized power bank from Anker lets you charge up to three devices simultaneously with 140W speeds, plus there's a little digital display that keeps you updated on charging progress. Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is slashing $60 off the price of this power bank, so you can grab one for just a Benjamin. 

5. Roku Premiere Media Player: $34.99

5. Roku Premiere Media Player: $34.99 $18.99 at Walmart

If you don't need an entirely new TV this holiday season, head to Walmart and grab a Roku Premiere Media Player for just $19 during the Cyber Week sale. Simply plug the device into your TV's HDMI port and connect to Wi-Fi and you'll instantly receive 4K, HD, and HDR support, free content on the Roku Channel, and the ability to log into all of the biggest streaming services. 

Price tracker: Amazon - $33.97

