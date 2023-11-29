Walmart's Cyber Monday sale ends today — here are the last-minute tech deals you need to see

The Cyber Monday sales have officially come to an end, but Walmart is extending many of their tech deals until this evening (November 29th). If you're still looking for some last-minute discounts on popular devices, now's your chance: we've gathered five of our favorite deals below.

I'm talking about deals like a full $100 off the acclaimed XM4 headphones from Sony, a Galaxy Watch for just $99 bucks, and a massive $522 discount on a 55-inch Frame TV. Naturally, that's just the tip of the iceberg, so check out the full list of deals or keep reading for our recommended picks. Most of these offers end this evening, so don't wait to make your move!

Walmart deals

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm: $149.99 $99 at Walmart Complete with a physical rotating bezel, a stainless steel construction, and all the health and fitness tracking technology you could ever need, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic continues to reign as one of the best Samsung smartwatches that money can buy. Thanks to Walmart's Cyber Monday sale, you can get one of these 42mm wearables for just shy of a Benjamin. Price tracker: Amazon - $149.99 | Samsung - $349.99

3. Samsung 55" Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K smart TV: $1,499.99 $977.99 at Walmart Samsung's The Frame TVs are cool because they combine the specs of a powerful smart TV with the elegant appearance of a work of art in your home. They're also pretty expensive, which is why we're happy to see Walmart slash over $500 off this 55-inch model during the remaining hours of the Cyber Monday sale. Price tracker: Amazon - $977.99

4. Anker 24,000 mAh 140W Power Bank: $159.99 $99.99 at Walmart This pocket-sized power bank from Anker lets you charge up to three devices simultaneously with 140W speeds, plus there's a little digital display that keeps you updated on charging progress. Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is slashing $60 off the price of this power bank, so you can grab one for just a Benjamin.