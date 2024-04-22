Best Buy's Spring Sale just dropped the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus to its LOWEST price yet — that's no typo, folks

It's taken a while, but the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is finally getting some unlocked phone deals worth writing home about. Head to Best Buy during their new Spring sale and you'll score $150 off the unlocked Galaxy S24 Plus (256GB version). That's the biggest straight discount that the phone has ever received, no trade-in required and no fine print whatsoever.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $849.99 at Best Buy Head to Best Buy this week and you can score an epic $150 off the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, regardless of storage configuration. That's a historic straight discount on a flagship model that we gave 4.5 out of 5 stars in our recent Galaxy S24 Plus review. The device comes with the same AI-powered software features and Snapdragon chip found in the other S24 models, alongside a QHD+ display, huge battery, and seven years of software updates guaranteed. Price comparison: Amazon - $849.99 | Samsung - $999.99

Just like past Samsung phones with "Plus" in the name, this S24 device is all about balance. The Plus isn't quite as large or as powerful as the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra, but you get more RAM and better specs than the base model. I'm talking about thoughtful details like a stunning AMOLED QHD+ 6.7-inch display, an outstanding battery that'll last all day with ease, and a sleek, flat panel construction that reminded us of an iPhone. And of course, like the other phones in the Galaxy S24 series, you'll be getting seven years of software support and access to all of those Galaxy AI features that you've been hearing about.

Sure, if you have an old device to trade in or you want to make a change to your wireless service, there are certainly better Samsung Galaxy S24 deals out there. But if you prefer the no-strings simplicity of an unlocked phone, this is the best deal you're going to find (at least until Prime Day rolls around).