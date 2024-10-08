Best Buy is taking on Prime Day with its own massive sale event — here are the TOP 10 deals that Android users should care about

Heads up, Android fans: Best Buy has just launched a massive sale event to challenge Amazon's Prime Day, and the deals on display are staggeringly good. Whether you want a Pixel phone, an Android TV, or a cutting-edge tablet, there's plenty of sweet tech to check out at Best Buy this week.

Just like Amazon's sale event, Best Buy's deals will only be available through October 9th, so to save you a little time, I've gathered ten of my favorite deals so you don't have to go scrolling through endless product pages to get your holiday shopping done. From deals like $800 off an LG OLED to a $225 discount on the Google Pixel 8, keep reading to discover more sweet, sweet, savings.

Best Buy deals

1. LG 48" Class B4 Series OLED smart TV: $1,499.99 $699.99 at Best Buy If you want to buy an OLED TV but would rather not wait for Black Friday, check out this Best Buy deal that carves a whopping $800 off the 48-inch B4 Series set from LG. This model boasts an AI-powered processor with Dolby Vision and loads of gaming features, and it's only 700 bucks during the sale!

2. Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999 $624 at Best Buy We once called the Pixel 8 Pro the best Android phone that money can buy, and although it's since been supplanted by a newer model, the Google flagship still impresses with outstanding performance, camera features, and years of software support. Thanks to this $375 discount at Best Buy, it's also considerably cheaper than its follow-up, the Pixel 9 Pro.

3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229.99 $139.99 at Best Buy Samsung users, unite! The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature an expert blend of great sound quality, customizable active noise cancellation, and seamless integration with other Galaxy devices, and right now they're $90 off at Best Buy.

4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm (LTE): $349.99 $319.99 at Best Buy Easily the best Android smartwatch released in 2024, the Galaxy Watch 7 features all of the durability, accuracy, and performance that you could ever want in a wearable, and the 40mm LTE version is already chilling with a $30 discount at Best Buy.

5. Hisense 43" Class A6 Series 4K Google TV: $239.99 $149.99 at Best Buy Who says you need to spend an arm and a leg to find an awesome smart TV? Perfect for smaller spaces, the 43-inch A6 Series by Hisense produces 4K picture with upscaling and game mode, and thanks to Best Buy's anti-Prime Day sale, it's a mere $149.99.

6. Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $699.99 $429.99 at Best Buy The Acer Spin 714 features an efficient 13th Gen Intel Core processor with 8GB of RAM and a convertible display that lets you flip the laptop into a tablet. Grab the Chromebook from Best Buy during the 48-hour sale and you'll get $270 off alongside a free soft case, six months of Webroot antivirus protection, and a free three-month subscription to YouTube Premium!

7. Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon: $349 $299 at Best Buy Smart rings really entered the mainstream in 2024, and the Oura Ring (Gen3) is one of the best options you can get. Currently just $299 at Best Buy, this elegant band boasts great battery life with a discreet construction and loads of health, sleep, and fitness tracking features straight out of the box.

8. Motorola Razr Plus (2024): $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy Although it doesn't quite top the 24% exclusive discount available at Amazon, if you're not a Prime member, your best bet is to buy the innovative Razr Plus (2024) from Best Buy and save a straight $200 on your purchase. You'll also be eligible to save an additional $100 if you activate the phone through the retailer.

9. Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy I've been very vocal about my love of Sony XM4 headphones, and now you can score a slick $120 discount when you buy them from Best Buy during its anti-Prime Day sale. That's pretty close to the discount that Amazon is offering, but Best Buy is also throwing four months of SiriusXM streaming for free.