AT&T's free Galaxy S24 Plus deal is about to expire, and NOW they're also throwing in a free tablet — so hurry up!

If you've been hanging around the tech sites lately, you'll have noticed that there's been no shortage of Samsung Galaxy S24 deals to explore. Since the flagship lineup was revealed last month, all of the biggest wireless carriers and retailers alike have been in a cage match to bring you the best prices on these devices, but I have to admit that the current offer from AT&T may just take the cake. From now until February 15th, if you add an eligible line to your wireless service and trade in any Galaxy phone, you'll get enough promo credits over 36 months to make the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 100% free.

To make the deal even sweeter, AT&T will throw in a free Galaxy Tab A8 Plus tablet as long as you're willing to pay for another data line. In other words, you pay for the service, but the devices themselves will cost nothing. Nothing in the world is really free, but with these AT&T deals, you're coming pretty darn close.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: $999.99 FREE with any Galaxy trade-in and new line, plus FREE Galaxy Tab A8 Plus with service line at AT&T The Galaxy S24 series has only been out for a week, and yet you can already claim a free Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus when you send AT&T any Galaxy phone, regardless of age or condition, and sign up a qualified unlimited plan. Bundle the purchase of the phone with a Galaxy Tab A8 Plus and you'll also get the tablet for free with an additional service line. This deal may not work for everyone, but if you were looking to update your wireless service, it's an outstanding opportunity. Just don't forget that the offer expires on February 15th, so act fast if you're interested.

✅Recommended if: you're an AT&T customer or willing to switch carriers; you have an old Galaxy phone lying around, regardless of age or condition.

❌Skip this deal if: you're happy with your current phone bill.

Unlike some Galaxy S24 deals, this trade-in offer from AT&T is nice because existing customers can also enjoy the savings if they're already signed up for the eligible wireless plan. This includes any Unlimited Your Way plan with a minimum bill of $75.99/month for a single line (before any promos or multi-line discounts are added).

As we note in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus initial review, the phone in question is all about balance, pairing the power and efficiency of the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with Galaxy AI features, a stunning QHD+ display, seven years of software support guaranteed. The phone is a bit larger than the base model S24 and a good bit cheaper than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, making it a perfect Goldilocks device for anyone who wants a super-balanced smartphone that doesn't skimp on cutting-edge features.

Now that you've saved some serious cash on a 2024 smartphone, don't forget to protect your investment with one of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases.